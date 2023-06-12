Ahead of the inauguration of the 10 National Assembly, there are indications that the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress for the leadership positions may suffer defeats.
Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajudeen Abbas have been backed by the ruling party for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Similarly, Jibrin Barau and Benjamin Kalu were selected for the positions of Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker respectively.
While this zoning arrangement by the APC has created chaos among the party, a further crisis may be on the horizon on Tuesday with the potential outcome of the leadership tussle.
Lawrence Amodu, a political analyst while spoke with Journalists in Lagos on Monday, noted that the former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari currently has the advantage over Akpabio.
He explained that Yari has over 73 senators-elect on his side and would coast to victory if nominated on the floor of the Senate.
He said; “Another surprise may be on the cards in the Green Chamber with Rt Hon Idris Wase’s Speakership ambition gathering momentum.
“The aspirants who had stepped down for Abass have made a U-turn to pledge their loyalty to Deputy Speaker Wase.
“Barring any last-minute change on the floor of the House by tomorrow morning, the Deputy Speaker will emerge as the Speaker while Senator Yari will emerge as the Senate President.
However, there is a plot to stop the pair from emerging victorious knowing that they are overwhelming favourites
“The Akpabio and Abbas groups want to stop Yari and Wase from contesting. They don’t want them to be a candidate for Senate President and Speaker on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday,” our source said.
“Presently, they are trying extremely hard to cajole, intimidate and blackmail them to withdraw from the race. Akpabio and his backers are using every arsenal at their disposal to blackmail Yari. Same with Abbas.
“However, the lawmakers-elect have made their decisions and won’t succumb to imposition and blackmail. As it stands, Yari and Wase will emerge.”
One of the member-elect supporting Wase, who spoke anonymously, stated that no amount of intimidation or threat can stop them from going to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday to vote for their candidates.
He said: “They are doing everything possible to stop us. They have tried blackmail, intimidation, and threats. They have also used the carrot approach to get us, the Wase supporters, but it has all failed. I know how many times they have invited me to the Villa, but I have refused to go.
“If they like, they can come and arrest me, I will still not support their candidate. And there are over hundreds of us who feel the same way like me, who are determined to go to the floor of the House and vote Wase”.
June 12: Protect nation’s democracy jealously, Gov Abiodun tells Nigerians
•drums support for Tinubu
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to protect the nation’s democracy in their daily activities.
He said this on Monday in his address during the June 12 celebration held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, that the democracy Nigerians are enjoying today was a product of sweat and blood.
He, therefore, rallied support for the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, in achieving his promises for the country.
Abiodun described Tinubu as a God-sent messiah to Nigerians, saying that the programmes of the present administration in the country would bring more dividends of democracy to all geopolitical zones.
The governor advised the people to endure the present inconveniences they are facing as a result of fuel subsidy removal.
“It is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal, dogged and hardened proponents of the June 12 struggle Bola Tinubu is today the president of Nigeria.
“Some of the recent policies like the subsidy removal may come out with some initial inconvenience, but we must persevere as the benefit far outweighs whatever it is we are sacrificing.
“As we move on in our democratic journey, it is important for us to continue to be patriotic in all our daily activities.
“We must have it at the back of our mind that the democracy that we enjoy today is a product of the blood and sweat of some people.
“We must therefore do everything that is in our capacity to jealously protect it with all our heart and might, knowing fully well that the worst democracy is far better than the acclaimed best dictatorship.
“All hands must be on deck to support and make our project a success on this journey to a new Nigeria, like we say, there is no gain without some pain,” he said.
Abiodun described the late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, as a man of integrity whose love for the country cuts across tribes, ethnicities and religions.
“June 12 remains a watershed in the political history of Nigeria and a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey as a corporate entity.
“Exactly 30 years ago, Nigerians irrespective of faith, tribe or political affiliations united behind a man, named Chief MKO Abiola (GCFR), he ran an unprecedented free and fair election which was later brutally annulled and the rest became history.
“We will continue to miss one of the most illustrious sons of our dear state that ever lived, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.
“The maker and compass of democracy in Nigeria and today lies his enduring legacies of doggedness, consistency and perseverance, Ogun State is really blessed to have produced such a great personality,” he said.
