The Oodua People’s Frontier (OPF) and the Yoruba Patriots Alliance (YPA) have condemned the present administration for its interference in the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

The groups expressed dissatisfaction and concern over what it described as disregard for democratic principles demonstrated by the present administration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Convener of OPF, Comrade Moses Oluwasegun Odewale and the National President of YPA, Comrade Anuoluwabamise Adetutu.

“It is disheartening to witness the relentless attempts by the government to utilize security agencies as tools of intimidation, coercing aspiring candidates into submission. Such actions are not only undemocratic but also threaten the very foundations of our democracy.

“Nigeria is not an agberocracy; we are a nation founded on democratic principles, where the separation of powers and the independence of the legislative and judicial arms are paramount”, the group said.

The groups said it is shameful that the current government, barely at the outset of its tenure, is already exhibiting dictatorial tendencies.

“The Oodua People’s Frontier (OPF) and the Yoruba Patriots Alliance (YPA), stand firmly against any attempt by this administration to undermine our democratic systems.

“We refuse to be silent spectators as our democracy is eroded by the very government entrusted to uphold it. We will resist every encroachment on our democratic institutions with unwavering determination.

“The people of Nigeria deserve leaders who respect the tenets of democracy and uphold the principles of good governance. We demand that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government refrain from further interference in the electoral process and respect the rights of eligible candidates to contest for principal offices in the National Assembly”, the Groups noted.

The groups called on the judiciary to be observant and vigilant in the face of these actions. They said it is crucial for the Judiciary to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensure that the will of the people is upheld.

“Furthermore, we urge the international community to closely monitor the situation unfolding in our nation. Nigeria, as a democratic country, should not be tarnished by such actions that undermine the principles we hold dear.





“We call on international bodies and organizations to lend their voices and support in condemning any attempts to subvert democracy.

“Our democracy has come a long way, and it is disheartening to witness it being dragged into the mud through actions that disregard the will of the people. We shall not waver in our efforts to protect the rights of the Nigerian people and hold those in power accountable for their actions”, the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE