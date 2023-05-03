The Minority Caucuses in the 10th House of Representatives have formally affirmed their resolve to contest for the position of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Green Chamber.

The inauguration of Members-elect across all the eight Political Parties is scheduled for 13th June, 2023.

The Opposition Parties’s position was contained in a communique issued at the end of the enlarged meeting of the Minority Caucuses with the mantra ‘Greater Majority’ 10th National Assembly, held in Abuja on the 2nd May, 2023.

It reads: “The members resolved as follows: To Contest the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representative of the National Assembly.

“That we have resolve to set up an eleven-man Committee to scout for a credible and acceptable candidate that would vie for those offices, and then actively seek the unification of Nigerians along ethno-religious lines.

“The Greater Majority with more than 180 elected members (being over 50% of the elected member) will remain one indivisible coalition during the 10th National Assembly, with the interest of the country as its driving force.

“That the greater Majority of the 10th National Assembly will be continually guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the collective interest of Nigerians being its major concern.

“To assure Nigerians not to lose hope due to the country’s current unpleasant situation, including the disunity plaguing the nation, which is the direct consequence of APC’s misrule and that the Greater majority of the incoming 10th National Assembly will remedy these problems as a matter of priority.

“The Great majority will continue to unify the coalition of opposition parties so that it can be a check on the ruling party in order to safeguard the rule of law,” the Group Secretary, Hon. Efosa Imasuen said in the communique.

The communiqué was further endorsed by the Convener, Hon. Fred Agbedi and Co-Conveners: Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Beni Lar and Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Others are: Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Gaza Gbefwi, Hon. George Ozodinobi, Hon. Isu Igariwey, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, Hon. Adam Ogene, Hon. Madaki Ali, Hon. Denis Agbo, Hon. Ali Isah, Hon. Unyime Eden, Hon. Idris Salman, Jon. Agbodike Pascal and Hon. Chinwe Inabuife, respectively.





Meanwhile, criticisms have continued to trail the association of some of the PDP Members-elect who were part of the ‘Joint Task -10th Assembly’ which was inaugurated at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday.

Hon. Madaki Ali (NNPP-Kano) who spoke on behalf of the NNPC Caucus at the event said: “What we intend to do God willing is to bring a harmonious working relationship between the Executive and members of the National Assembly. I want to say very clearly that we are not going to be a rubber-stamp to anybody.

“But we intend to follow what is the world best practice in recognizing the fact that, anywhere you go in the world, the party that has the majority produces who will be the presiding officers.

“For somebody like me who is part of the opposition, I want to assure Nigerians that there will be productive and robust opposition in the National Assembly. But we will do that in a way and manner that would add value to the Nigerian people.”

On his part, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-River) was introduced as the Co-Chairman of the ‘Joint Task-10th Assembly’ was absent, but was reported to be on his way to Abuja.

Ay the meeting held with the acting PDP National Chairman and members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, some concerned lawmakers warned that the ongoing adoption of certain Candidates from other political parties may jeopardise the PDP ambition during the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the forthcoming inauguration scheduled to hold on 13th June, 2023.

