President Bola Tinubu will be meeting with opposition lawmakers on Monday to select preferred members of the National Assembly to become principal officers.

The meeting with opposition senators and House of Representatives members will take place in the presidential villa, Abuja.

The invitation sent out to them indicates that the meeting with the senators-elect will take place at 3 pm while the one with the members-elect will be at 5 pm.

The invitation was signed by Tijanni Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff.

It urged the lawmakers to attend and submit their list for security clearance.

