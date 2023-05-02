Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a Coalition of Members-elect from the 18 Political Parties under the umbrella of “Joint-task 10th Assembly on Thursday met in Abuja on a successful take-off of the season

Some of the political parties that make up the forum are the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Forum, its Chairman, Hon Usman Bello Kumo, said that the essence of the “Joint-Task 10th Assembly” was to defend the sanctity of the parliament, promote the independence of the legislature, ensure equity, fairness and balance in the emergence of the leadership of the House among others.

He declared that the driving force of the forum was the unity of Nigeria, adding that the forum have decided to go by the zoning decision of the ruling APC.

He added that the Forum also intended to critically take into cognisance the character, integrity, and qualifications of candidates in the race for Speaker of the 10th National Assembly and other principal positions.

According to him, “We vowed to provide maturity in the conduct and responsibilities of the 10th House. We are not promoting the interest of any particular candidate and we are not fighting any candidate”

The Lawmaker further explained that the Joint Task-10th Assembly “must ensure that the right thing is done, to help get leaders into House of Representatives and also observe parliamentary best practices across the world.

In his welcome address, the Secretary of the Forum, Hon Aliyu Madaki, explained that the essence of the Forum was to have a cordial working relationship with the executive.

He assured that the 10th House was not going to be a ‘Rubber Stamp’ but would do things according to the proceedings and rules of the House.

He also reiterated that the 10th House of Representatives will be for the Nigerian people.

The chairman of the Joint Task Force is Usman Kumo (APC) Gombe state, while Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP) Rivers state is co-chairman, Aliyu Madaki (NNPP) Kano state is Secretary, Hon.Wale Raji, Unyime Idem among others.





