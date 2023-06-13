Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated members of the 10th National Assembly on their successful inauguration and election of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, urging them to be mindful of the fundamental objectives of their mandate which was for the overall welfare of their constituents.

CUPP said this on Tuesday in its goodwill message signed by its National Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, even as it noted that both the inauguration of the parliaments and election of principal officers marked another milestone in the progress of Nigeria’s democracy.

The group, while further noting the Legislature is a crucial organ of government in any democracy being the structure that brings together the direct representatives of the people who deliberate on policies and make laws that impact directly on the lives of Nigerians and the destiny of the country as a whole, equally tasked the 10th NASS to make laws and carry out their legislative functions in accordance with the hopes and expectations of the Nigerian people without kowtowing to the temptations of political correctness to the detriment of the mass of Nigerians.

“Let Nigerians see you as their true representatives who feel their pains and understand their challenges and are determined to give them quality representation that would assuage their challenges and secure their hopes for a better life and future,” it added.

The group further charged federal lawmakers to be revolutionary and creative in the processes of law-making in such a way that showcases competency and a noticeable departure from the rubber stamp nomenclature of the past, saying they should place patriotism above politicking and make their loyalty to Nigerians supersede their political affiliations.

CUPP, while listing other deliverables expected from the 10th NASS, including pursuit of justice and making sure that members never allow the privileges and perks of their offices to disconnect them from the realities of the people that they represented, declared pointedly that Nigeria cannot afford a business-as-usual approach to governance anymore.

“That is your most important assignment at the 10th National Assembly by which your stewardship will be assessed and will determine your overall success or failure on the national scorecard.

“Nigeria cannot afford a business-as-usual approach to governance anymore. We require a revolutionary departure from lethargic leadership held hostage by interests hostile to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the security of the country. Nigeria now requires concerted efforts to take her out of multidimensional poverty, chronic stagnation and deplorable retrogression,” it said.

CUPP, however, said it shall remain steadfast in monitoring the processes of governance and not shy away from calling relevant agencies and organs of government to order whenever necessary.





The group said it shall, in performing this onerous opposition activism, ensure to be guided by patriotic commitment to the overall welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians, promising to guide jealously against frivolities and address issues with due diligence and sophisticated professionalism founded on solid grounds of facts and intellectual chef-d’oeuvre that proffers panacea ever and anon.

