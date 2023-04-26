A group of former National Assembly members have cautioned against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive arm of government, urging the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed and Governors-elect not to interfere in the election of the Assemblies’ principal officers.

Rising from a one-day sensitisation parley with some State Assembly Members-Elect in Jos, Plateau State, the ex-Legislators therefore called on the leadership of various political parties, President and Governors-elect not to interfere with the election of National Assembly Principal Officers.

According to the communique signed by Hon. Golu Timothy, former Chief Whip of the Plateau State House of Assembly and Member of the 8th House of Representatives, the former legislators including Senators, House of Representatives and State Assembly Principal Officers and other resource persons who spoke at the event, averted that Executive Offices are different from legislative positions, hence must exist on their respective merits whether the occupants come from the same zone.

While noting that such does not add value to democratic principles nor does it promote separation of powers, checks and balances, they underscored the need to allow Members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural course of leadership brings better harmony and understanding, mutual respect and less politicization.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer should not be an issue because they have different roles and responsibilities to perform and will be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

According to Golu, the ex- lawmakers said the practice where the executive seeks to impose Legislative leadership across the nation has caused more harm for the legislature than good because it has often caused instability and most times, inefficiency of the leadership where it survives.

The lawmakers said such practices should no longer be encouraged in this 21st century and especially in Nigeria where the election of legislators have been unprecedentedly multiparty -base.

“Look at how the election of legislators went across the country in the just concluded 2023 general elections. People were voted not according to party but the personalities involved. If party considerations are less a factor in the just concluded general elections, why must our political parties and their leaderships zoned Legislative offices? Such will not bring any expected result but crisis of confidence.”

Quoting the legislators, Hon. Golu said: “It is no longer fashionable for the Executive to interfere with the leadership decisions of the legislatures at any level.

“Legislators have come of age in the country and must be allowed to do their things.





“Where we have people elected and you want to decide for them their leadership is in itself undemocratic.

“The experiences of the legislature are quite different from those of the executive.

“President and Governors-elect should refrain from deciding for the legislators who become their Speakers. Most times those imposed don’t last and where they do, they don’t perform because of distractions and anxiety or fear of survival or incompetence.

“We must not continue in this way. Political parties must stay away from causing legislative instability in our legislatures under the guise of deciding their leadership. This has not augur well for our democracy.

“Where legislative leaderships emerged through popular decisions of the lawmakers, productivity, mutual respect, understanding and cohesion are visibly the results.”

The former lawmakers commended the Members-elect especially those of the House of Representatives for their support for Rt Hon Aliyu Muktar Betara for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly, saying the fifth term legislator from Borno State has done well to deserve such support.

According to him, Honourable Betara has always demonstrated exceptional qualities of leadership and excellent interpersonal relations with his colleagues and therefore an amiable choice to reckon with.

“He is a gentle and humble person full of respect for others. He doesn’t look down on anybody rather he befriends easily and built bridges across.

“We appreciate Members-Elect for identifying these leadership qualities in Betara and working for him to emerge the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“They will not regret their support for him having worked with him and known who he is. We urged them not to get weary in spite of any pressures that may come to them,” Honourable Golu stressed.

