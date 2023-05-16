A civil society group, the Conference of Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (CNCSN) has rejected the nomination of the member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Ben Kalu, for the deputy speakership position in the 10th National Assembly.

According to the group, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should remove Kalu’s name for the deputy speakership position as he has a lot of allegations to clear and will not be suitable for such sensitive post in the next National Assembly.

Briefing media on Tuesday in Abuja, the national coordinator of CNCSN, Comrade Victor Kalu, said the APC should allow leaders, stakeholders and members-elect to choose among themselves from the South East zone who is best qualified to be the deputy speaker and allow for independence of the legislature adding that Ebonyi has competent and qualified lawmakers for the office of the deputy speaker.

According to Comrade Kalu, the federal lawmaker is not qualified to occupy the deputy speaker office as he has discrepancies in his NYSC and forged his O’level certificates. He added that the division that trailed Honourable Kalu’s nomination within the APC and among his colleagues shows that he has been rejected for the position.

He however called on the APC to micro zone the deputy speakership position to the Ebonyi to reward loyalty as the state delivered more votes to the party during the presidential election saying that should be considered in the spirit of fairness and justice.

Nigerian Tribune reports that since the APC zoned the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker to the South-South, North West, North West and South East in that order, senators-elect and members-elect on the party’s platform have kicked against the decision.

“We are concerned over the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to anoint and tag the name of Hon Benjamin Kalu for the Deputy Speaker position of the 10th National Assembly zoned to the South East.

“While we equally commend the party for zoning the Deputy Speaker position to the South East, it should be micro-zoned to Ebonyi State based on their immense contribution to the development of All Progressives Congress, APC in the South East

“We call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to allow the leaders, stakeholders of the party as well as the members elect to decide who is best qualified to represent the zone in that capacity. If they must be fair, they should consider Ebonyi State members-elect, for the position as a reward for hard work and party loyalty.

“Currently, Abia state which did not deliver 25 per cent to the APC in the presidential election occupies the position of Deputy Whip in the House of Representatives in the person of Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha, Hon Ben Kalu as Spokesperson and Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as the Chief Whip in the Senate all from Abia, and now you zoned the Deputy Speaker position to Abia State. Where is justice, the principle of balancing and Federal Character in line with the Party Constitution?

“Investigation indicates that Hon Benjamin Kalu played anti-party during the Presidential election culminating to the woeful outing of the party, while he delivered himself at the said election conducted the same day, where is his loyalty? Kalu is not qualified to run for Deputy Speaker because he has discrepancies in his NYSC, and forged his O’ level Certificates. He couldn’t meet up with the Supreme Court requirement for a change of name.





“As media you are aware and if you are not aware, we are giving it to you that there is an allegation against him that he is the serial changer of name based on circumstances that will suit him.

We have that petition written and addressed to the ICPC chairman, the Inspector General of Police and of course the national chairman of the party that he should be investigated.

“Such a person that has such baggage on his name should not represent the nation in the comity of nations. Serving as the deputy speaker in the 10th National Assembly is as representing the country and we don’t need such a person to represent us. That is our position as a civil society group.

“We are aware there are people that just mentioning their names will receive public acceptance. But since the mentioning of his name, as anointed or nominated for the position of deputy speakership, you can see the crisis it has elicited.

You can see how even within the party there is division and also at the National Assembly just because of the mentioning of his name for deputy speaker. This shows the public unacceptability of him becoming the deputy speaker. The party should consider party loyalty, reward and give it to Ebonyi State.”

