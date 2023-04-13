Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives in June, a coalition of returning and new members-elect from all political parties that won seats in the parliament, under the aegis of ‘Joint Task -10th Assembly’ has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party, All Progressives Congress (APC), on zoning the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House and decision of opposition parties on Minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices.

The coalition comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

According to the press statement jointly issued by the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) and Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP – Rivers), the “main focus of the coalition is to promote the independence of the Legislature; the inter-dependence of the Legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among Members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.”

So far, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.

The Coalition leaders affirmed that the initiative has the blessings of 14 APC Governors, 9 PDP Governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling and opposition political parties.

The forum is independent of the speakership ambition of any of the various aspirants but with determination to build a strong coalition of members-elect of the 10th House in readiness to support the majority party zoning of the speakership office towards building a rancour-free and people-oriented 10th Assembly and in line with best parliamentary practice.

They added that members of the coalition are in agreement with whatever the majority party – APC – decision on zoning might be.

According to them, members of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.

They further noted that those who may want to defy the APC and repeat the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding.

“Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.





“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leader of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.

“Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.

The coalition said it “appreciates the capacity and prowess of all contestants for the esteemed positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, and implores every Aspirant to put the interest of the House and the nation first over their personal ambition for the good of all.”

