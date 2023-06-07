Members of the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) have reiterated their support for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate.

According to them, this declaration stems from a deep understanding of the character, potential and leadership prowess of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement endorsed by Mr Aniefiok Fabian and John Adango, President and Secretary of the group respectively, it states that no amount of blackmail and paid advertisements will sway both the public empathy and support of the majority of senators-elect of the 10th senate from toying the path of honour, fairness and equity in their decision to elect Akpabio, considering his undeniable capacity to lead the 10th Senate.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, Senator Godswill Akpabio will no doubt use his position as Senate President to cement the bond of unity in Nigeria as he has been noted for his ability to work with Nigerians across party and ethnic divides in his previous positions and offices.

“This erudite legal practitioner, with almost 40 years post-call to bar experience, brought about massive turnout in various sectors of Akwa Ibom State economy during his tenure as Governor of the state. His uncommon achievements speak for themselves.

“As minority leader of the 8th senate, Akpabio no doubt gave a satisfactory representation to the interest of the minority, this should furnish a suitable conviction to minority members of the 10th senate that Akpabio as senate President would create harmonious relationships with members across divides.

“It is common knowledge that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had since the establishment ran its operations from a rented facility as headquarters, it was during Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s brief stay in office as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs that the commission’s permanent office was completed and put to use”. The statement reads in parts.

It emphasised that from the undeniable facts, NDCC strongly affirm that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, is a tested and trusted face of hope for the 10th Senate.

“We therefore call on Nigerians from all walks of life, political leanings and ethnic divides to pull their weights behind this proud son of the Niger Delta to emerge as President of the 10th Senate.

“We also want to use this medium to commend the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for unanimously zoning the senate president seat to the South South region and the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio”. The statement concluded.

