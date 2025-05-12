10th House of Reps receives 1,059 bills since inception — Kalu

No fewer than 1,059 bills have been presented on the floor of the House of Representatives since the convocation of the 10th House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Monday disclosed this during the inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House, organized Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre (PLAC)

“Today, we gather not merely as policymakers but as custodians of Nigeria’s democratic future, united by a shared vision to translate the aspirations of our people into actionable governance.

“Let me begin by acknowledging the inspiring leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has redefined Nigeria’s developmental trajectory. His bold reforms-from fiscal restructuring to security sector overhauls – have laid a resilient foundation for prosperity.

“Under his stewardship, Nigeria is witnessing a paradigm shift: a nation transitioning from potential to performance, from challenges to solutions, and from despair to hope.

Under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s astute leadership, the House has considered over 1,059 bills since June 13, 2023, spanning every facet of national life: from foundational amendments to our Constitution to sector-specific reforms in education, health, security, and the economy.

“Our eight-pillar Legislative Agenda, drawn directly from the attached ‘Legislative Agenda 2.0’ document and structured to support the President’s eight-point plan, includes: Good Governance & Anti-Corruption: E-Parliament modernization, expansion of auditing oversight, and separation of executive-judicial functions.

The House also received proposed legislations on National Security: Police reform bills (including the State Police Bill), modernization of intelligence sharing, and integration of private CCTV into national security networks.

Social Sector Development: Establishment of new universities, polytechnics, and health-science institutions; amendments to the Student Loan Access Act; and expansion of the National Youths Welfare Scheme.

In the bid to achieve Inclusive and Open Parliament, the House received legislations which focused on the Special Seats for Women, Youth Quotas, and Voting Rights reform for Nigerians abroad.

The House also received proposed legislations which focused on Economic Growth & Diversification, Citizenship-by-Investment, Export Prohibition repeal, and Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme; Fiscal Federalism & Resource Control: Mineral and water rights devolution, revenue-sharing realignments, and the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account) Bill.

During the period under review, the Environmental Sustainability, the House received legislations which focused on the establishment of the Nigeria Climate Change Fund, Bio-Fuels Energy Regulatory Commission, and amendments to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission.

Under the Law Reform & Constitutional Review, the House received over 30 alteration bills to the 1999 Constitution, Local Government autonomy measures, and the proposed parliamentary system transition.

He said: “today marks a historic step in our collective effort to reposition the People’s House as a truly proactive, responsive, and people-centered institution.

“This Dialogue, the first of its kind, is designed to: Present and discuss the House’s Legislative Agenda for the current Assembly; Create a platform for inclusive engagement among lawmakers, policymakers, academia, civil society, and development partners; Identify priority policy areas demanding legislative action to accelerate national development; Strengthen collaboration and feedback mechanisms between the legislature and stakeholders; and promote transparency, inclusiveness, and strategic direction in our lawmaking work.

“By year’s end, we expect this Dialogue to deliver: Enhanced visibility and understanding of our Legislative Agenda; Integrated stakeholder inputs into our priority-setting; Fortified partnerships for evidence-based policymaking; Policy briefs and recommendations to inform our interventions; and Institutionalization of this Dialogue as an annual cornerstone of our legislative calendar.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we have already seen tangible policy wins; unified exchange-rate windows restoring investor confidence, a record in capital inflows into our energy and tech sectors, and the passage of four streamlined tax-reform laws this year to eliminate multiple taxation and spur productivity. These reforms underscore the fact that bold legislation, when executed with conviction, can transform our nation.

“As we embark on today’s sessions, let us seize this unique opportunity to interrogate, refine, and co-create the legislative toolkit that will carry Nigeria forward. Through robust debate and collaborative problem-solving, we will ensure that our Legislative Agenda reflects the aspirations of every Nigerian,” the Deputy Speaker noted.

