The Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance (NYDGG) has urged members of the G7 aspirants for Speaker of the House of Representatives to support the aspiration of Hon Tajudeen Abbas in the interest of the nation.

The group made this appeal at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

In his address, the president of the group, Bilal Abdullahi, admitted that it is well within the rights of the lawmakers to express displeasure over the choice of Hon Abass for the Speaker.

However, Abdullahi said all hands must be on deck to deliver the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress, ensuring that the opposition doesn’t capitalize.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance is also using this medium to reach out to members elect to support Hon Tajudeen Abass in his ambition. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most experienced hands in the House of Representatives,” the statement added.

“His contributions on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committees under his purview has also been top-notch. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of the House of Representatives in the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Given that Hon Tajudeen Abass has the endorsement of the President-Elect, we wish to use this medium to appeal to the G7 and other members-elect to see the reason behind the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abass.

“The APC must stay united at the risk of allowing some dramatic outcomes during the elections of principal officers in the House of Representatives. The decision to endorse Hon Tajudeen Abbass is in the party’s best interest and not the fact that he is the most suitable candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives position.

“Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a loyal party man whose penchant for teamwork is tremendous. He has been known for carrying everyone along, and we believe this much he will do if supported to emerge as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

The Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance, however, urged Hon Abass to reach out to the G7 and other members-elect to pacify them to work in the party’s interest.

“The country’s challenges are enormous, and the incoming administration’s mantra is renewed hope. This can only happen if the party stays united and pursues a common goal,” Abdullahi added.





“The G7 are respected members of the APC whose contribution to the growth and development of the party cannot be overemphasized. But again, the position of Speaker is meant for one person, and the party has a say in those elected as principal officers in the National Assembly.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance urges the G7 and other members-elect to focus on the strength and capacity of Hon Tajudeen Abass rather than the fact that the party nominated him. In so doing, the G7 and other members would come to appreciate the party’s decision.

“There is the risk of giving the incoming administration a tough time settling down for the business at hand at this critical point of our existence. We are convinced that the G7 and other members elect are interested in the progress of the party and, as such, the need to sheath their swords and embrace peace.”