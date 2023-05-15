The newly elected member representing Birnin Magaji/ Kaura Namoda Federal constituency in Zamfara state and Speakership Aspirant, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji has advised the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly should be someone who’ll always like the best for Nigerians.

In addition, he posited that he should be someone who has acquired leadership qualities, the ability to take responsibility, ability to intervene between the executives and concerns.

Hon Aminu Sani Jaji made the above assertion during an interactive session with some journalists in Kaduna on Monday. Jaji said he would officially declare his intention to contest the post of Speaker of the 10th Assembly in Abuja on Thursday where he will unveil his plans for robust legislation in the National Assembly and addressing security challenges in the Northwest and across the country.

“I think I’m the best candidate for Speaker House of Representatives for many reasons. For some people if not by right they don’t have any reason to say they want to become the Speaker. But by right, they can say they want to be but otherwise, they lacked the necessary qualification to be the presiding officer. I have the exposure to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives.

According to Jaji, he noted that being a presiding officer goes beyond just lawmaking, there are so many things involved.

He disclosed, “At times when a crisis erupts between the executives the only people that can get it right and fix it is the National Assembly because they are representing 360 constituencies. “

“If somebody that does not have that experience, that exposure, that concerns for the people emerges he will not be able to handle such crisis.

He noted that for him, “I have chaired policy committee at the House of Representatives, I have been opportune to be chairman of House Committee on National Security and intelligence where we try to do our best, which prepares me for this job.

Related News No Content Available

He also said he was able to chair some critical investigations which if not for the wisdom we applied in addressing them the integrity of not only the National Assembly but the image of the country will be at stake. My intention was to ensure robust legislation that would give dividends of democracy as the National Assembly is the symbol of democracy. “

Speaking on the allegation that some APC top notchers in his state (Zamfara) did anti-party in favour of the PDP that won the governorship election in the State, Jaji dismissed the allegation and ascribed the political development in the state to the will of Almighty Allah.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…