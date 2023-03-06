Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

A high-powered delegation from the Senate and House of Representatives as well as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, is expected to meet with the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the choice of Principal Officers for the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, Nigerian Tribune gathered on Monday.

According to a member of the House of Representatives who spoke under condition of anonymity, the proposed meeting is principally to deliberate on the zoning of the next President of the Senate to the South-East and ensure balance of power across other geopolitical zones of the Federation.

He added that the North Central and the South-South geopolitical zones are expected to produce the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

He said: “There is tension already and the party is determined to reduce it by doing its best to zone its offices beginning with the Senate Presidency to the South East, arrangements have been concluded to meet with our President-elect Bola Tinubu on this matter.

“Since 2015 the distribution of leadership positions by the APC has not been balanced and we are committed to correcting it with the 10th Assembly, so far we are the majority with 57 senatorial seats,

“During our party Primaries, the Southeast didn’t get the support of the party to produce the flag bearer, this didn’t go down well with them now this is another opportunity to prove to Nigerians that we are a party for all.

“Although the decision lies with the Leadership of our party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the NWC are on the same page with regards to this matter and our President-elect is a listener who loves to carry everyone along regardless of tribe or religion and he understands how marginalised the South-East have been in the scheme of things.

“By the time we meet him, I’m sure he will see reasons to support our cause,” he said.

Some of the favorites lawmakers pencilled down include: Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu while Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger North Senatorial District is being positioned for the Deputy Senate President.

In the same vein, the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase who is a four-term member in the House, has been ripped for the position of the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

