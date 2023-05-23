The Deputy speaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly and Senator-elect representing Lagos Central at the Senate, Rt. Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to balance the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the executive arm government of the incoming administration with a Christian Senate President from the South-South.

Eshinlokun gave the advice during an award presentation ceremony held in his office at the the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA) on Monday presented awards for meritorious service to the outgoing lawmakers who had contributed in no small measure to quality legislative works and ensure stability at the Assembly in the last eight years.

The awardees include Deputy Speaker and Lagos Central Senator-elect, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, Hon. Rotimi Olowo ( Chairman, House Committee on Finance), Hon. Jude Idimogu (Chairman, House Committee on Wealth Creation), Hon. Victor Akande ( Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Petitions, Human Rights and LASIEC ), Hon. Olusola Sokunle ( Chairman, House Committee on Health) and the House Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade.

Other beneficiaries from the Executive arm are Mr Gboyega Akosile, CPS to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr Peter Ajayi, SSA to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political Matters.

Speaking at the presentation, the Senator-elect said, “For the 10th Assembly, I believe the party should play prominent role. There are so many factors that must be considered. He or she must come from the South and must be a Christian. The noise about Muslim/Muslim ticket must be nipped in the bud.

“As we speak, there are three Senators that are qualified for the Senate President seat. Senator Godswill Akpabio , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Izunazo. And we have to consider the aspirants based on the contributions of each region to the electoral success of the party in the last election.

“The north central has a right to complain. But don’t forget that there are other positions that they can take. The government and the party will have to find some positions to give them. It is not a rocket science.”

Rt. Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni commended the Executive and members of LAHACA for the honour bestowed on him.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE