The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, has described as untrue and malicious, a report allegedly sponsored by political detractors which indicated that some senators-elect including him, had formed an alliance to ensure the return of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as president of the 10th Senate.

Musa, a major contender for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly, said the concocted publication was aimed at causing confusion to pitch the All Progressives Congress senators-elect against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Niger East Senator therefore urged the newly elected senators-elect and the general public to disregard totally, the false information in the media space, which he said was a figment of the imagination of the hatched rumour mongers.

The Senator insisted that he stands by the position of his colleagues in the North Central geopolitical zone who had endorsed him as their candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

He also said he will not do anything contrary to the position of his colleagues which had been sanctioned and approved by the North Central governors.

Musa said there was no meeting anywhere, where there was an agreement between him and other senators to support the outgoing Senate President and Senator-elect, Osita Izunaso to emerge Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the incoming 10th Senate Presidency.

Lawan, according to the report, decided to disrupt the system by relaunching himself into the race.

With his entry, the report purportedly states that the Senate now has three groups of six lawmakers in pairs to slug it out.

The two other groups outside Lawan, according to the report, were Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Jubrin Barau ticket and Senators Orji Uzor Kalu/Abdulaziz Yari ticket.

Akpabio/Barau ticket was the one sanctioned by the APC while that of Orji Kalu/Yari ticket had risen up in protest, asking for equity, justice and fairness to other geopolitical zones of the country.

