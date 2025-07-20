10th Anniversary: Contribute positively to Akure’s devt — Deji charges indigenes

…honours youths minister, Festus Adedayo, other prominent indigenes

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has urged all indigenes of Akure, both at home and abroad, to contribute positively to the growth and development of the city.

The monarch made the call during the celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary, emphasizing that the development of Akure should not be left to the government alone but must be a collective responsibility embraced by all sons and daughters of the ancient kingdom.

The monarch said, “We must all play our part in building the Akure of our dreams. Whether through public service, private investment, mentorship, or community engagement, every contribution matters. Let’s come together and contribute positively to the progress of our land.”

Oba Aladelusi noted that Akure, as the capital of Ondo State, holds great potential for economic, cultural, and infrastructural advancement, but achieving this requires unity, sacrifice, and purposeful action from its people.

He described the present administration in the state as a “Friend of Akure” and commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to modernizing the city.

He urged all Akure indigenes to rally behind the governor’s administration to sustain the momentum of development.

The monarch commended those already making significant impacts across various sectors and encouraged others to emulate their efforts. He also praised the ongoing developmental strides of the state government, especially in transforming the city.

As part of the events marking his 10th coronation anniversary, Oba Aladelusi honoured several prominent indigenes for their remarkable contributions to the growth and development of Akure.

Among those honoured was the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, alongside other illustrious sons and daughters whose efforts have advanced Akure’s political, economic, and cultural standing.

The list also included Dr. Festus Adedayo; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan; the Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement (Central), Femi Fadairo; and Adedayo Afe.

Others honoured were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; legal icon Eyitayo Jegede, SAN; Senator Tayo Alasoadura; Ifedayo Abegunde; Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN; Mrs. Omolola Bayode; Olumide Origunloye; Femi Meshe; Prof. Daramola Adamolekun; and Prof. Adenike Osofisan.

According to the monarch, the awardees were carefully selected based on their consistent support for initiatives that have promoted peace, unity, and socio-economic development in the Akure Kingdom over the years.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was the special guest at the event, commended Oba Aladelusi for a decade of impactful leadership, describing his reign as a pillar of progress for Akure.

He particularly praised the Deji’s contributions to fostering collaboration between the traditional institution and successive state governments.

“Your Imperial Majesty, your reign has been pivotal to the transformation of Akure. Your support for infrastructure, education, and cultural preservation has laid a strong foundation for continued growth,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor noted that as the seat of government and the commercial hub of the state, Akure has witnessed strategic projects under the monarch’s guidance and with the support of key stakeholders—many of whom were honoured at the ceremony.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Olufemi Meshe, explained that the anniversary was not just a celebration of royal ascension but also a reflection on a decade of leadership that has driven the vision for a more prosperous Akure.

He said, “We are celebrating a monarch whose reign has redefined traditional leadership through innovation, partnership, and development. This is a moment for Akure to reflect and recommit to collective progress.”

The ceremony, rich in cultural pageantry, also served as a rallying call for unity among Akure indigenes, encouraging greater investment and participation in the city’s development.

