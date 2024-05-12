The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) night has come and gone, but the memories from the event will continue to linger for a long time.

If there was one movie that stood out from the crowd of all the nominated movies of the year at the highly-coveted awards, then it is Amazon Prime Video’s original film ‘Breath of Life’.

Not only was the movie the highlight of the day at the ceremony held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Saturday, but the movie also went home with the highest awards, winning 5 out of the 11 categories it was nominated for.

Apart from winning the highly-rated ‘Movie of the Year’ award, Breath of Life also won four other categories: Best Lead Actor (Wale Ojo), Best Supporting Actress (Genoveva Umeh), Best Supporting Actor (Demola Adedoyin), and Best Director (BB Sasore).

Tribune Online takes a look at five quick facts you should know about the talk of the town movie.

1. Breath of Life, which was produced by Eku Edewor and directed by BB Sasore, was released on November 15, 2023.

2. The movie was released as an Amazon Prime Video original and was part of a three-part deal between Nemsia Films and Amazon Studio.

3. The main characters in the 114-minute-long movie include Wale Ojo as Old Timi, Chimezie Imo as Elijah, Ademola Adedoyin as Young Timi, Eku Edewor as Bridget, Genoveva Umeh as Anna, and Sam Dede as Chief Okonkwo.

4. The plot of the movie tells the story of Timi, a young man who excelled in school and went on to become the Church of England’s first African minister. A tragedy later strikes his family, resulting in a chain of events that transform him into a loner.

5. The soundtrack of the movie was curated by Kaline Akinugbe and included songs like “Shoemaker” by 121Selah, “Rise” by Dinachi, and “Igba mi De” by Femi Leye, among others.