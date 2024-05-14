Esther Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow, is a veteran Nollywood actress and producer. She is loved by many for her brilliant ability to interpret roles and she is one of the most celebrated female celebrities in Nigeria. Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently honoured her with the Industry Merit Award in its 10th edition.

How well do you know Idowu Philips? Let’s talk about some facts about this veteran actress: