Esther Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow, is a veteran Nollywood actress and producer. She is loved by many for her brilliant ability to interpret roles and she is one of the most celebrated female celebrities in Nigeria. Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently honoured her with the Industry Merit Award in its 10th edition.
How well do you know Idowu Philips? Let’s talk about some facts about this veteran actress:
- Idowu Philips is a Nigerian, born on October 16, 1942 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,.
- She attended African Methodist School and Anglican Modern School. After that, she became a certified nurse.
- Iya Rainbow started acting with Osumare Theatre Group, owned by her husband, Femi Philips. Her popular nickname “Iya Rainbow” is the English translation of the group.
- Her father had only boys for years before he gave birth to her. It was prophesied that she would be prosperous.
- Idowu’s parents were initially against her acting career but her mum gradually succumbed; supported and encouraged her.
- Idowu started full acting after the demise of her husband, Ayanfemi Philips in 1984. As a certified nurse, she combined it with her acting career for years before retiring in 1986.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!