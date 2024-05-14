Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is a veteran actor and politician with decades of experience in film making. He is a mentor and inspiration to many. RMD’s unwavering commitment to excellence in Nollywood has made him an icon. His uniqueness and influence both on and off-screen has earned him many accolades. One of such is the Industry Merit Award bestowed on him at the just concluded 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Before rising to prominence, all young Richard wanted was to be a teacher, actor and a hustler who came to Lagos from Warri with many hopes. I know you wanted to know more… Here are facts about this incredible actor: