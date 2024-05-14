Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is a veteran actor and politician with decades of experience in film making. He is a mentor and inspiration to many. RMD’s unwavering commitment to excellence in Nollywood has made him an icon. His uniqueness and influence both on and off-screen has earned him many accolades. One of such is the Industry Merit Award bestowed on him at the just concluded 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Before rising to prominence, all young Richard wanted was to be a teacher, actor and a hustler who came to Lagos from Warri with many hopes. I know you wanted to know more… Here are facts about this incredible actor:
- RMD, as he is fondly called, was born in Aladja community in Udu kingdom, Delta State.
- He attended Midwest College and Anglican Grammar School before proceeding to University of Benin to study Theatre Arts. Richard is also an alumni of University of Lagos where he studied law.
- After appearing in a soap opera titled “checkmate”, RMD became very popular with the character he played, Segun Kadiri.
- He has also worked with Daily Newspaper, The Concord and Magazines Metro as a writer.
- He is a recipient of AMAA awards for best actor in a leading role in 2005; Best of Nollywood Awards for Special Recognition Award in 2012; Life Time Achievement Awards from AMAA in 2016; and Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards for Continental Film Icon in 2022 to mention a few.
- In 2008, Richard Mofe-Damijo was the Special Adviser of Culture and Tourism to the then governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan. He later became the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in 2009.
- RMD loves teaching. Passing on knowledge is what drives him. In fact, he was a Sunday school teacher for 15 years.
- He believes that true acting is not all about him shining alone but making co-stars shine as well; together they become elevated.
- A good story and pay are what he considers before accepting a feature in a movie. He barely watches movies he features in, especially the ones early in his career because he becomes cringe.
- He is an acting coach but would have been a professor or lecturer if he hadn’t been in Nollywood.
