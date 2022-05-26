105 tons of fertilizer raw materials coming from Russia, Canada ― NSIA

Nigeria is expecting about 105 metric tonnes of potassium used for blending fertilizer from Russia and Canada as it bids to ramp up the production of the commodity in time for use by farmers in the current farming season.

This is as the Russia-Nigeria potassium link has been restored despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr Uche Orji, disclosed this while appearing at the ministerial press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He said raw materials for fertilizer production would not be a problem because President Muhammadu Buhari has ensured that there were available.

The NSIA boss stated: “We have a total of 105 metric tonnes coming of which 35,000 is from Russia and the rest is from Canada.

“But now that we have re-established the Russia-Nigeria link for potassium, subsequent transactions will likely come from Russia just because it saves us time, it’s one week shorter in terms of sailing time for the vessel from Russia versus Canada.





“It’s not even near Canada, it’s central Canada that this thing comes from. So, it’s a long way to get to Nigeria.”

He affirmed that the administration of President Buhari has so far committed over N100 billion to the implementation of the ongoing Second Niger Bridge project Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

Orji recalled that only N19 billion was expended on the project before the coming of the administration.

He said the money invested in the project and others including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway was part of the $300 million recovered from funds looted by the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Orji affirmed that the government was working on the instruction to ensure that recovered loot must be expended on the projects.

