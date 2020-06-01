103-year-old woman celebrates beating COVID-19 with a cold beer

A 103-year-old Massachusetts woman who recovered from Covid-19 celebrated with a favourite drink – a cold beer, her family told CNN.

When Jennie Stejna tested positive for coronavirus in late April, her family began preparing for the worst, granddaughter Shelley Gunn said.

At one point, her family was told that Stejna had stopped eating and drinking and might not make it through the night.

They called her for one last goodbye, Gunn said.

When Gunn’s husband, a Navy retiree, asked Stejna if she was ready to pass away, she responded “Hell yeah,” according to the family.

“She’s always been a feisty woman,” Gunn said.

But instead of a grim phone call from Stejna’s nursing home, on May 8 they received the news that she had tested negative, and was symptom-free, the family said.

“The nurses came into her room, and she said, “I’m not sick anymore, Get the hell out,'” Gunn said.

The nursing home staff honoured Stejna’s perseverance with one of her favourite treats – an ice-cold beer.

“I think it’s given everyone a smile and some hope, while it’s dark days for everybody,” Gunn said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story