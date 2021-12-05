102 communities sacked by killer herdsmen in Plateau, say groups

EMANCIPATION Center for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (EC- CVN) and three other ethnic nationalities in Plateau State have stated that no fewer than 102 communities in the state have been sacked and forcefully occupied by killer herdsmen.

This was contained in a petition addressed to Governor Simon Lalong and made available to Sunday Tribune in Jos.

The petition was signed by the ECCVN Coordinator, Dakyop Solomon Mwantiri and representatives of three other ethnic associations namely, Irigwe Development Association, Atakar Development Association and Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation.

According to the petition, the ECCVN, alongside the associations implored the state government to immediately issue evacuation orders to all illegal occupiers and users of lands, dams, ponds, streams, homes and other properties in all the affected communities.

They appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency pursue both legal and restorative justice by ensuring that the natural and traditional rights of the victims of land-grabbing are respected, guaranteed and enforced under the extant laws of the land.

The petitioner called on the state government to put all necessary machinery in place to identify lands and properties grabbed and the trespassers, while it should also devise ways to guarantee the protection of victims upon return to their homesteads.

“For the losses and disruption on account of land grab and annexation of other properties, a Technical Committee of Valuers be constituted for adequate financial compensation to be recommended for payment by culprits, occupiers and government to victims.

“All customary lands should be duly registered and documented, under the law of the land; Where necessary, Forest Rangers and Livestock Guards should be constituted, reactivated, strengthened, empowered and integrated with Land Administration Protocols of Government”

The groups further called on the state government to diligently pursue and implement its Anti Land Grabbing Law of Plateau State, 2020 and constitute a Land grabbers task force to fight the menace of land grabbing.

