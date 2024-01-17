The traditional ruler of the ancient Jebba town in the Moro local government area of Kwara state, Oba Abdulkadir Alabi Adebara, has appealed to the present administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over alleged unpaid salaries and personal emoluments for the past 21 years and restore his grade as a traditional ruler.

Speaking with journalists in Jebba on Wednesday in his palace, the traditional ruler, who was awarded the Third Class grade by the government of Alhaji Mohammed Lawal over 20 years ago (May 16, 2003), had his grade withdrawn by subsequent administrations.

Also speaking on behalf of the people of Jebba, the traditional chiefs, led by the Eesa of Jebba, High Chief Jaiyeola Omotosho, Asiwaju of Jebba, Chief James Akano Babatunde, and the president, Jebba Descendants Union, Mr Abdulkareem Yusuf, said that the legal advice by Governor Abdulrazaq to the Commissioner

for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to effect payment and restoration of the grade was not obeyed.

“HRH Oba Abdulkadir Alabi Adebara was appointed the Oba of Jebba, of Third Class status, on 16th May 2003 by the then Executive Governor of Kwara State Late Alhaji Muhammed Alabi Lawal. Earlier in 1983, the stool of the Oba of Jebba was graded 3rd class by late Governor Adamu Attah. The grading was, however, withdrawn in 1984 by the military regime of late Group Captain S. A. Latinwo, ostensibly to please the feudal lords. Again in 2002, Late Alhaji Muhammed Alabi Lawal restored the grading of the Oba of Jebba and subsequently appointed the incumbent monarch when the stool became vacant, only for Dr. Bukola Saraki to withdraw it again, upon his assumption of office as Governor of Kwara State, to appease the feudal lords,” he said.

The people also asked Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to direct his searchlight on the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs “by questioning the Commissioner over his role in this subterfuge”.

“Even the reminder written by HRH the Oba of Jebba Ref.

HRH/OBJB/S.P/GOV/12/2023 dated December 18, 2023, on the subject matter has had no effect. ”

The Jebba community, therefore, implored the governor to implement in full two previous court judgements through; “The immediate constitution of a separate Traditional Council for Moro Local Government;

“The immediate upgrading of the stool of Oba of Jebba to First class status in line with his contemporaries of 1983 e.g. Elese of Igbaja, Olosi of Osi, Olupako of Share, Etsu Tsaragi etc. Even stools that were not graded by 1983 are now First Class e.g. Emir of Okuta, Emir of Yashikira, Emir of Ilesha Baruba etc., in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

The people prayed that “Kwara State would continue to progress in peace and unity where no one will be oppressed.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE