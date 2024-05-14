Following the success of the first three editions, TotalEnergies begins another Startupper of the Year Challenge, in 32 African countries.

For this special edition, organised against the backdrop of the Company’s centennial year, 100 entrepreneurs from across the continent will be recognized and rewarded via three prize categories.

This new edition reaffirmed TotalEnergies’ commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting the socio-economic development of African countries in which the Company is present.

The Challenge strengthens the social fabric in local communities by helping the continent’s most innovative entrepreneurs carry out their projects.

In all, 365 winners, selected from among 40,000 applications, have been rewarded and supported worldwide since 2015.

For this 2024/2025 edition of the Challenge, TotalEnergies will support, and reward young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 living in Nigeria who have a business creation project or a startup under three years old, in any business sector.

A local jury comprised of experts, business leaders, startup ecosystem participants, local sustainability stakeholders, and representatives from TotalEnergies Nigeria will select three winners.

Some of the categories include Innov’Up winner, for the best entrepreneur; Cycle’Up winner, for the best project relating to the circular economy; Power’Up winner, for the best project relating to sustainable, affordable energy.

Four additional projects in the Power’Up category will be selected by an international jury.

All project entries will be assessed against four criteria: Relevance to sustainable development challenges; Innovation; Feasibility and development potential; and Respect for gender equality and inclusion of women in the project.

Each winner will become a “Startupper of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will benefit from a monetary award of N8,000,000.00 (Eight Million Naira), personalised support, and a communication campaign to enhance their project’s visibility.

Winners will also have the opportunity to promote their projects during a celebratory event, the details of which will be released at a later date.