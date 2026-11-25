The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has denied involvement in the controversial $100 million Paris Club refunds transaction (approximately N135.58 billion), insisting that it neither engaged any party to the transaction nor held the disputed funds in its custody at any time.

The NGF’s position was contained in a statement titled ‘NGF responds to reports on FCT High Court Interim Order’, issued by its Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

While affirming that the controversy arose from alleged transactions between the claimant, a legal practitioner, Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abdullahi argued that the Forum had no direct involvement in the dealings.

The statement followed reports of an interim order issued on November 19, 2026, by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, directing the freezing of $100 million, approximately N135.58 billion, allegedly held by the Forum over a dispute involving Paris Club refunds and outstanding legal and consultancy fees.

Clarifying its position, Abdullahi said: “Please note that this issue emanated from allegations of transactions between the plaintiff and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

“The Nigeria Governors Forum has

no hand in that transaction and did not engage any party thereto, nor

held any such monies in its custody at any time.

“Meanwhile, the NGF’s legal team is currently reviewing the court

processes and will respond accordingly,” he assured.

He further pledged the Forum’s “unwavering commitment to the rule of law, transparency and accountability.”

Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction following an ex parte application filed by Iseghohi-Edwards against the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF and 29 commercial banks. The order is to remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

According to the Certified True Copy of the enrolled order, the claimant is seeking to recover the $100 million based on an indemnity allegedly issued by the NGF on December 20, 2018. Under the arrangement, the Federal Government reportedly paid the sum to the Forum as a stakeholder pending the determination of its liability for professional fees.

The judge restrained the NGF, its agents, servants and representatives from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating, concealing, disposing of or otherwise dealing with funds up to $100 million or its naira equivalent of N135,580,360,000, calculated at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s prevailing exchange rate as of November 17, 2026.

The 29 financial institutions affected by the order include Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank, FCMB, Polaris Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Keystone Bank and Unity Bank, among others.

The court also directed the affected banks to file affidavits within 48 hours of being served with the order, disclosing whether the NGF maintained accounts containing the disputed funds. The banks were further required to provide details of the accounts, currencies, available balances and exact amounts preserved. The matter was adjourned until December 1, 2026.

In his court filings, Iseghohi-Edwards, who operates under the name Edwards and Partners Law Firm, claimed that he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of ALGON to represent the 774 local government councils in matters relating to the London and Paris Club refunds.

He stated that he had instituted Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over outstanding professional fees, culminating in a February 16, 2018 judgment of the Federal High Court, which established the government’s indebtedness of $318 million, out of which $159 million was subsequently settled through promissory notes.

The claimant argued that the judgment fulfilled the conditions contained in the NGF’s alleged 2018 indemnity, thereby making the $100 million payable directly to him.

He further alleged that, despite issuing a formal demand letter to the Forum on October 8, 2026, it failed to honour its undertaking, prompting him to approach the court for an order to prevent the alleged funds from being dissipated.