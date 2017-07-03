NLC suspends strike in Cross River

Organised labour on Monday said that it has suspended the three weeks old industrial action embarked upon by the Cross River State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Chairman of the NLC in Cross River State Comrade John Ushie disclosed this in a telephone interview with Tribune Online in Calabar.

Ushie stated that the industrial action was suspended by the union based on the agreement reached between the union and government.

According a document signed by Secretary to Government of Cross River State, Tina Banko Agbor, NLC Chairman Comrade John Ushie, TUC Chairman, Clarkson Otu, and representatives of other trade union in the state, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online in Calabar stated that the strike was suspended following a meeting convened on Sunday July 2, between members of the organised labour and representatives of state government headed by Secretary to State to resolve the crises.

The document reads, “After exhaustive deliberation, it was resolved as follows, promotion exercise of deserving civil/public servants to continue, letters release and implemented; while schedule for MDAs yet to be interviewed shall be release to labour.

“That the Commissioner for Finance, Accountant General are to implement very aspect of payroll consultancy which should be domiciled in Cross River State.”

The document also stated that the Commissioner for Finance, Accountant General and Labour are to investigate the actual deductions from salaries of staff and stop same if confirmed.

“Report of verification and audit exercise by payroll consultant shall be made available to Labour by Commissioner for Finance on or before Friday July 7, this year.”

Another clause of the agreement said reads, “payment of gratuities to retirees from June to December 2013 shall be made in full on or before Wednesday July 5,2017, failure; which the office of the Commissioner for Finance and Accountant General shall be picketed.”

The document however maintained that payment of monthly imprest to MDAs to be released first week of very month while that of May,2017 is to be paid immediately.

Other issues touched by the document includes full payment of salaries of newly appointed permanent secretaries to take effect from Jun 2017, while the arras to be worked out for payment and appointment letters released forthwith.

Another issue is that Labour is to produce list of all unpaid staff of LGAs and primary school teachers to government through the Commissioner for Finance for verification and payment.

Other issues in the agreement includes deductions to be paid to beneficiaries immediately after payment of monthly salaries and that the Accountant General of the state should liaise with Governor Ben Ayade for authorization of the release of the gratuity to local government pensioners