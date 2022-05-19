100,000 to benefit from free medical care, surgeries — Oyo govt

THE Oyo State government says that no fewer than 100,000 people will access free medical care, including eye and dental care, across the state in the first quarter of the 2022 Omituntun Free Medical Mission, which is aimed at taking health care services to the doorstep of people, especially at the grassroots.

While flagging off the 2022 Omituntun Free Medical Mission at the Primary Health Care centre, Ajia, Ona-Ara Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, stated that it was in line with the cardinal agenda of the state government to ensure that the indigent can also assess free healthcare services, including minor surgeries.

“The intention is to go across all the 33 LGAs and ensure that people are given the opportunity of free medical services that will be run by the health team of the state.

“It is hoped that people will utilise this opportunity to get the medical services that they require.

“We hope that this will lead to an improvement in the state of health across the state. The mission will attend to every case, and if there is need for referral, will facilitate such appropriately to the government’s general hospital,” he said.

Coordinator, Omituntun Free Medical Mission, Dr Wale Falana, stated that the mission, which offers free comprehensive health care services once a year, now holds quarterly as part of measures to stem medical quackery and ensure individuals get free treatment and minor surgery at their doorstep.

Falana, the director, Secondary Health Care and Training, Oyo State Ministry of Health, said the free health mission that also offers health education on different issues had recorded 100 percent in all its surgeries and interventions.

“These are surgeries like removal of breast lumps and hernia surgery which do not necessarily require admission. For instance, hernia is common in children. Hernia in children is not a new thing. Children have it but because of poverty, they don’t go to the hospital.

“Last year, Omituntun Free Medical Mission attended to 400,000 patients across the state. The previous year, 350,000 patients also benefited from free medical care services.

“We know our limitations and cases are handled by experts; which is why we have recorded 100 percent success.”