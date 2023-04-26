NO fewer than 1,000 youths from Bayelsa State are set to undergo empowerment training in agriculture in four commodity areas of poultry, aquaculture, cassava and plantain farming in order to be agripreneuners.

The youths are beneficiaries of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the state government.

The state’s Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Dr. Paniebi Ugo, disclosed this during a one-day orientation for the 2023 set of trainees in Yenagoa.

He said that 1,000 youths are selected from 100 communities across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State to be trained in four commodity areas.

Ugo added that essence of the programme was to alleviate poverty in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that the training was in incubation template, where a trainee (incubatee) will be assigned to an established farm, owned by a trainer (incubator) to be trained and mentored in a particular commodity chosen by the incubatee.

Ugo stated that since inception three years ago, over 3,000 youths from Bayelsa had benefited from the programme.

He said other areas of achievements included training of incubatees on climate change and nutrition, planting of edible fruits trees, in addition to the distribution of IFAD supported agro inputs to farmers to cushion the effect on the devastated flood.

He added that during the training, they will be given a stipend of N15,000 monthly as transport allowance.

Ugo said the trainees will be provided with the needed inputs to start their own businesses in their respective places.

On her part, the National Agribusiness Promotion Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Mrs Anthonia Esenwa, lauded the three years of the project existence.





She said the achievements recorded so far could be measured in terms of the number of trainees that now owned their businesses, as well as incubatees that had become incubators.

One of the beneficiaries, Kikili Ibomo, from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, expressed excitement for being listed among the beneficiaries, adding that he had been enlightened through the orientation, that farming is a business.

