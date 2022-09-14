1000 youths complete ICT, entrepreneurship training in Cross River

No fewer than 1000 youths trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Entrepreneurship Development have graduated in Cross Rivers State. This is even as the State Government offered them a three-year tax exemption.

The training which was held in Ogoja, Ikom and Calabar respectively was sponsored by the member representing Obudu Obanliku Bekwarra Federal Constituency, Logor Idogbo, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Addressing the participants at the graduation ceremony in Calabar, the Lawmaker charged them to ensure they make good use of 60 to 70 per cent results gathered from the programme.

“I commend NCDMB for the program, this program has been held in Bekwarra, Obudu Obanliku, so because of the benefits we had, I thought it wise to make it statewide. The selection of participants was selected via a transparent process.

“All participants are entitled to startup stipends, well-furnished shops and a laptop, each. Also, an N125,000 cash startup capital will be given in less than two weeks,” Legor explained.

He added that “We expect that you won’t take this opportunity for granted. Bill Gates and others do not have two heads. We are expecting 60 to 70 per cent results from you”.

Also speaking, Governor Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, said participants were offered a three-year tax exemption courtesy of the state government.

“We are going to give you three years of tax exemption when you will not pay taxes. The state will protect you from multiple taxes. We are going to encourage you to have funds from the Bank of Industry and from the Malaria Fund. Keep your own side of the bargain as an attempt to make you independent. Live up to expectations”, he advised.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, had earlier charged the participants to, “take this as a life-changing experience and use it to Chang your life. Use the entrepreneurial skills to start a new life. Dream big and contribute to the goal of NCDMB, Nigeria and the globe”.

Some of the participants expressed happiness for the opportunity and pledged to weave their best out of it. Although some criticized the NCDMB for some lapses in the programme.

