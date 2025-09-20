1,000 women traders receive grant to boost small scale businesses in Delta

At least 1,000 women traders in Delta State have been empowered with financial grants to support and expand their small-scale businesses.

Each of them received the sum of ₦50,000.

The gesture came from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Delta State Government.

The empowerment programme, held in Asaba, is part of the nationwide women’s initiative launched by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, aimed at strengthening small-scale businesses and providing sustainable economic support for women at the grassroots.

In her remarks, Senator Oluremi Tinubu explained that the scheme is not a loan but a grant designed to recapitalise existing businesses. She stressed the importance of women’s empowerment in driving family and community growth.

“It is my firm belief that when you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation,” the First Lady stated.

She also commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation for donating ₦1 billion to the initiative, which will directly benefit 18,500 women across Nigeria. Each state, including the FCT, will have 500 beneficiaries receiving ₦50,000 each.

Wife of the Delta State Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, praised the inclusivity of this year’s edition and noted the support of her husband’s administration, which sponsored the recapitalisation of an additional 500 women traders, bringing the total beneficiaries in Delta to 1,000.

Deaconess Oborevwori further explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from diverse religious, professional, and community backgrounds.

“Among the 1,000 beneficiaries are Christian and Muslim women’s groups, wives of military and paramilitary personnel, journalists, and women from the Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa communities,” she said.

“This inclusivity reflects the true spirit of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

She urged the women to use the grants wisely, support their families, and contribute to the growth of their communities. She also encouraged continued prayers and support for her husband, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they create opportunities for women.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic presentation of ₦50,000 each to selected traders, witnessed by dignitaries, community leaders, and women’s organisations.

The elated beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as timely support that would help them expand their businesses and provide for their families.

