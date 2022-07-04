1,000 tonnes of CO2, 1,980 malaria-related mortalities prevented through waste recycling ― Runsewe

The Managing Director, FREEE Recycle Limited, Ifedolapo Runsewe has stated that over 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) and an estimated 1,980 malaria-related mortalities have been prevented through recycling of wastes.

Runsewe stated this in an interactive session with newsmen on the change of the company’s name from Freetown Waste to FREEE Recycle Limited on Friday.

The MD added that over 400,000 waste tyres are on-site and have recycled over 110,000 waste tyres; producing more than 330,000MT of crumb rubber used in the manufacture of our FREEE rubber products.

She, therefore, expressed the intendment of the company’s leverage on the value chain and in-country experience for the establishment of multiple waste recycling facilities.

Speaking also, The company’s chairman, Gladys Quist-Adebiyi, said Freetown Waste remained committed to providing innovative solutions to environmental issues of waste management by creating sustainable value for manufacturing rubber products through the recycling of waste tyres.

“It will also align our now internationally recognised brand with our corporate identity,” Runsewe said.

“We are Nigerians, and we care about our environment enough to do something about it.

“I am proud to say that Freetown Waste has steadily evolved from an operation that began in a Nigerian city to a world-class organisation that is pivotal to the development of the practice of recycling in Africa.”

“Lastly, I am proud to introduce FREEE Impact Foundation, which was borne as a new initiative through which the advocacy and intervention programmes of the company and its proposed local and international subsidiaries would be executed.”

“Freetown Waste currently employs over 150 full-time staff and has over 200 agents and indirect staff including waste tyres suppliers.

“Our operating site supports over 100 businesses through the development of distribution and retail channels for our FREEE rubber products.

“We currently project that the company would support at least 20,000 businesses over the next 10 years.

