1,000 Kwara women, youth benefit NDE loan

About 1,000 women and youths in Kwara State have benefitted the sum of N10 million loan from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the state to boost their businesses under its Micro Enterprise Enhancement Loan Scheme.



The disbursements took place at the weekend during the seventh annual empowerment programme of the Ilorin Emirate Youths Development Association (IEYDA) held at the Emir of Ilorin’s palace.

Speaking at the occasion, the state coordinator of the NDE, Mr. Adeyemo Gabriel Ademola, who represented the Director General, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan, said the empowerment programme is in line with the mandate of the directorate which seek to create decent opportunities and implement programmes that will combat mass unemployment, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation.

He admonished the beneficiaries to use the loan to enhance their businesses to grow.

The ceremony which took place to commemorate the 25th coronation anniversary of the His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari (CFR) was attended by the wife of the state, Mrs. Olufunke Abdulrazak, who was represented by the state commissioner for Tertiary Education, Alhaja Sadaat Modibo Kawu.

The occasion was chaired by Hon. Justice Idris Abdullahi Haroon and attended by eminent sons and daughters of Ilorin emirate.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune, said that the gesture would help improve their vocations and in turn assist to take better care of their family.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE