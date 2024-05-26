At the end of a 4-day skills acquisition training on solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance, 100 youths selected from the seven LGAs that make up Bauchi South Senatorial District have been given starter packs worth N19 million.

The 4-day training, which ended on Sunday with a tour of the solar panel farm at the Gubi permanent campus of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), was sponsored by the Senator representing the district, Shehu Buba Umar.

During the training held in Bauchi, the participants were taken through the various procedures and processes of solar power system installations and maintenance by engineers and other experts in the field.

The participants were also taken through various areas of the system by officials from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for the purposes of certification to make them skilled people.

Mohammed Gwaza, one of the training facilitators, said that the aim is to give back to the people who stood to ensure that the senator is elected during the 2023 general elections.

He added that the participants were randomly selected across the seven LGAs, irrespective of political and religious affiliation, because, according to him, the aim is to create employment agreements for the teeming unemployed youths.

Mohammed Gwaza called on the participants to ensure that they used the starter boxes based on the various trainings they received, reminding them that it was a rare opportunity given to them.

One of the trainees, Mohammed Nazir Shuaibu from Toro LGA, expressed gratitude for being part of the number selected for the lifetime investment that will reshape his life.

He said, “Honestly, I did not take it seriously the first time we were asked to fill out the form. I even forgot about it until two weeks ago, when I was called to report to Bauchi for training. I have really learned a lot from the training.”

Mohammed Nazir assured that he will not dispose of the starter box but will use it to set up a business centre where he hopes to train others to become skilled in the sector.

He then commended the Senator, Shehu Buba Umar, for sponsoring the training and equipping them, saying that the development has changed his perceptions about politicians.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE