100 people feared dead as gold mining pits collapse in Zamfara

No fewer than 100 people are feared dead after a gold mining pit collapsed in Zamfara State, according to survivors and residents on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Kadauri mining site in the Maru local government area when the pit caved in while scores of artisanal miners were underground, witnesses told Reuters.

According to Reuters, Sanusi Auwal, a local resident participating in rescue efforts, said at least 13 bodies had been recovered, including that of his cousin. “Over 100 miners were involved during the collapse,” Auwal told Reuters by phone.

Another survivor, Isa Sani, who is receiving treatment for injuries, described the ordeal. “We are lucky to be rescued alive. Out of more than 100 people, only 15 of us were rescued,” he said.

The Zamfara State miners association also confirmed the incident, with its representative, Muhammadu Isa, disclosing that some rescuers suffocated while attempting to dig out victims.

Illegal mining is widespread in Zamfara, where armed gangs often take control of gold fields, fuelling violence and frequent deadly accidents.

