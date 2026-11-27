The Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the training of 100 Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) trainees in Oyo State under its Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The six-month programme, supported by the World Bank and implemented in collaboration with the Educational Advancement Centre (EAC), the only service provider for the initiative in Oyo State, was officially flagged off on Thursday at the EAC premises, Bodija, Ibadan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Programme Coordinator, Mrs Omobola Arotiba, said the initiative was designed to strengthen the capacity of individuals working in the early childhood sector, create employment opportunities and improve service delivery.

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She described the intervention as an opportunity to equip participants with relevant skills to contribute meaningfully to children’s care and development.

According to her, “This intervention provides an important opportunity to strengthen skills development, create employment opportunities and improve the quality of service delivery within the early childhood sector.”

In her presentation on the ECCDE programme, the consultant, Professor Esther Oduolowu, said early childhood education should be recognised as the foundation of the wider education system and an essential component of human development.

She explained that the programme was designed to equip trainees with the knowledge and practical skills required to support children’s growth, learning and development.

“The ECCDE skills training programme is premised on a shift in perspective that early childhood education should not be viewed merely as an isolated childcare centre activity, but as the foundation for the wider education system and an important component of child and human development,” she said.

Oduolowu, who described early childhood care and education as a multi-sectoral responsibility, urged the trainees to demonstrate commitment by applying the knowledge acquired during the training in their workplaces and communities.

She added that the success of the initiative would depend on quality training, effective assessment, continuous professional development and institutional support.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of EAC, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, emphasised the importance of quality early childhood education and urged the participants to maximise the opportunity to acquire relevant knowledge and practical skills.

The Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Mrs Bamidele Oyinloye, cautioned the trainees against careless use of language and attitudes that could negatively affect children’s development.

She urged them to recognise the influence of early childhood educators in shaping the lives and future of children.

“You are shaping futures. One careless comment, attitude or whatever we do to these children may make them go astray for life, or it may take time before it can be corrected,” she said.

Oyinloye urged the participants not to treat the training as merely an opportunity to obtain certificates but to translate the knowledge acquired into better practices in handling and educating young children.

Similarly, the representative of the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Kemi Adeosun, said the state recognised the importance of building a competent ECCDE workforce.

She noted that children’s educational journeys began in their early years, making quality care, protection and developmentally appropriate learning essential.

“As a SUBEB, we recognise the fact that the foundation of every child’s educational journey begins in the early years. Therefore, building a skilled, knowledgeable and competent ECCDE workforce is critical to ensuring quality care, protection, stimulation and developmentally appropriate learning experiences for our children,” she said.

The Co-founder of EAC, Mrs Adeola Bamgbose, described the trainees as beneficiaries of an important vision and urged them not to waste the opportunity.

She encouraged them to become the kind of teachers they would have wished to encounter as children.

“Go and be the teacher you wish you had as a child,” she told the participants.

Bamgbose further urged them to approach their responsibilities with love, patience, gentleness and care, stressing that children’s emotional experiences in the classroom were as important as what they learnt.

“A child may forget what you taught, but a child will never forget how you made them feel. Let every child in your class feel seen and valued,” she said.

In their response, the trainees expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the World Bank, EAC, programme coordinators and facilitators for the opportunity to acquire professional skills in early childhood education.

They said proper care, attention, stimulation and encouragement were essential to giving children a strong foundation for life.

The programme coordinator subsequently presented the trainees to the invited guests, while the ceremony climaxed with the official flag-off of the six-month training programme.