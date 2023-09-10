Sigismund Akinbulumo is a professor of Criminology and Crime control/security Studies at the Department of Criminology and Security Studies, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA). He speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on the state of security in the last 100 days that President Bola Tinubu has been in the saddle.

Looking ahead of the Presidential Petition Election Tribunal (PEPT) that reaffirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, how will you rate the performance of his administration in the area of security in the last 100 days?

Though it is too early to fly the flag, then, we can still assess his performance all the same. It will be recalled that in the last 100 days, one of the key security decisions the president has made is to sack the service chiefs he met and replace them with new security heads. Though this is not unexpected, we all know that at the beginning, every government will want to change infuse its security power rangers into the existing structure, the change of the service chiefs was a remarkable one for the present administration as it has put the flourishing petrol theft under the past administration into serious check.

Before the current administration came into power, there had been wide allegations that some of the big guns in the security sector were colluding to steal crude oil. But since Tinubu changed the service chiefs, sanity appears to have been restored in this particular area as the exact total volume of crude gotten from the country daily and monthly came to public knowledge unlike during the past administration they were shrouded in secrecy. So I think the changing of the service chiefs has been helpful for the current administration in the interim.

You will recall that in the wake of the bandits attack in Zamfara State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja, went to the state and publicly warned the bandits, saying the military would crush them when next they boldly carry out any attack on public facilities and the masses. And then, look at the immediate reaction the military took after their helicopter was shot down by the bandits. As we speak now, the bandits have been sacked from the territory they control in Zamfara State and even in Niger State. And we can say everybody is getting the feel of the heated environment the new security heads are giving to the bandits and criminals.

Meanwhile, recently, an illegal oil bunker was discovered inside a mansion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The security strategically uncovered the illegal oil deal and arrested the masterminds. So, everyone is very much aware of security alertness now. People are becoming more conscious because they feel they are being watched more now unlike before in terms of engaging in crime and criminality. I could remember that recently, a gas-operated gun was retrieved from a gang of armed robbers in Lagos. Although their kingpin managed to escape, the rest of the gang were caught. This is just an example of the kind of security breakthrough that we have seen in recent times. This is made possible because the security operatives are very much on alert now unlike before when they were lackadaisical. So I think so far, it has been proactive for the present administration in terms of security unlike its precedent that was lukewarm. I believe the message the president has been able to pass across to the bandits and criminals lurking around the country is that a new sheriff is in town, so it will no longer be business as usual. So, things have changed.

And then, I think the president in his address to the ministers and service chiefs also placed the men under serious challenge when he said he would be holding them accountable should there be any failure in the administration’s effort to fulfill its electioneering promises to Nigerians. This bold statement alone, I think, has made the security chiefs and others sit up and be proactive. This is my assessment in terms of security.

But if you were to look at the performance of the administration in the area of economic and social development in the last 100 days, what would be your assessment?

On the economic front, I will say things have been so much worse off that we have to be a bit patient and endure to see what is positive in whatever the government is planning economically. For instance, if we look at it closely, we will discover that we have had different foreign exchange platforms for many years, which has been retrogressive for the country. But now, the current administration has boldly decided to maintain just two forex markets, even though this has come with its attendant consequences.





Also, look at the fuel subsidy removal and the surging price of gas, there have been reports that independent marketers have been trying to cut corners so that they can make exorbitant profits. But the government has guarded against this and made demands the leveller in the industry. So, I believe that gradually, the country will get there. I just believe all that we need is to be patient because the change will not come in a jiffy. What I think we have seen positively in the present president is that he has the courage lacking in the last administration.

Despite the economic policies being very tough, the president has not been shy or scared of making them, unlike his predecessor who was too cold for comfort.

What I will advise the government is that it should keep on its toes and not relent. We have seen some early positive signs, but it has to keep up with the momentum. And given the hard economic effects the policy is having on Nigerians, the government should try to control and stabilise the pricing of products. It should also key into agriculture and be more productive, instead of consumptive as we have been. I feel we should produce more, instead of consuming, which has drawn us to the current level.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

19 people kidnapped, 30 killed in Abuja landslide

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday abducted nineteen people in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the nation’s capital…

G-20 Summit: Let’s use our diversity for prosperity, national development — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens...

Peter Obi rejects Tribunal verdict, heads to Supreme Court

The Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court decision on the February 25, 2023 election, calling it unjust...

Nigeria lost $46bn crude oil stolen in 11 years – Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, expressed concern over unabated crude oil theft worth $46 billion (the equivalent of N16.25 trillion) between 2009 and 2020...

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...

EDITORIAL: The N81bn expenditure on tree planting

RECENTLY, the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the utilisation of Ecological Funds and other intervention funds of the Great Green Wall Project sent shockwaves across the country when it revealed that the National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW) had spent N81bn to plant 21 million trees in 11 states, namely Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno…