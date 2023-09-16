Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Friday evening, commissioned three roads in Aba with an assurance of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises in the state.

The roads are Emelogu, Shallom and Cemetry Phase 1, all in Aba which were newly reconstructed with solar street lights and concrete/stone base.

Speaking while commissioning the roads in Aba, Governor Alex Otti reassured the people of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, noting that he is investing in road infrastructure as a good road network is a huge enabler in economic development

The Governor assured that he would maintain the confidence the people repose on him and said he would develop Aba in line with his campaign promises, explaining that what Aba needs is to open it up with good infrastructure and an enabling environment that would support the social and economic lives of the people, which his administration is committed to doing.

Otti recalled that the Cemetry Market road has not been used for over 20 years, stating that his government is committed to putting to an end, activities of touts in the markets. He thanked the residents and contractors for their support and solicited more support from all, saying that a new Abia requires the participation of all and sundry, while disclosing that a water fountain would soon be fixed at the Emelogu roundabout.

The governor announced that he has extracted a commitment from Abuja on the rehabilitation of Aba Port Harcourt Road, in Aba, while disclosing his partnership with relevant stakeholders to rebuild former Enyimba Hotels in Aba to a world-class standard and also handed over his warning on zero-tolerance to extortion through multiple taxations in the state with an assurance that offenders will be dealt with.

He called for support by citizens through prompt payment of taxes as and when due.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Oti said giving adequate attention to road infrastructure is paramount to the Governor Otti-led administration as revitalizing the road networks would impact on economic growth and development as well as ease off stress on the citizenry.

He called on the beneficiaries of the of roads to reciprocate the government’s gesture by taking responsibility of keeping the roads free from refuse and drainage blockages, adding that soon, it would be a serious offence to drop refuse in the drains or to repair automobiles or display merchandise on the roads and informed that the necessary legislative framework to put that to force is being put in place

In their various speeches, the President Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Chief Jerry Kalu, a resident of Emelogu road, Mr. Uche Okafor among others commended Otti for fixing the roads and assured of the sustained support of the Aba community to his administration.

