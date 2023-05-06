Tragedy struck the Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as a 10-year-old boy allegedly killed his 12-year-old friend with his grandfather’s pistol.

According to an eyewitness account, the boys were reenacting scenes from a movie when the deceased claimed to have a spiritual bulletproof charm and challenged the 10-year-old who quickly ran into his grandfather’s room and fired a shot that killed his friend.

The owner of the pistol, who is reportedly an ex-serviceman, was not at home at the time of the incident. The 10-year-old, after firing the shot, dropped the gun and fled the scene.

The incident has caused a stir in the community, with some residents calling for the immediate execution of the perpetrator in accordance with the community’s law.

According to a community source, “People are currently searching for the boy who is on the run. There is a law in the community that whoever kills another person in the community would be put to death instantly.”

The Bayelsa State Police Command is yet to receive an official report on the incident.

Speaking on the matter, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said, “It has not been reported to the Police yet, but we will find out if such an incident happened.”

