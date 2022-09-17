10-year football master plan will change our football ― FCT FA Chairman

Chairman, FCT Football Association (FCT FA), Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has said the implementation of the 10-Year Football Master Plan remains the only way to stop Nigeria’s dwindling football fortunes as well as put stop the rancour among football stakeholders.

Mouktar Mohammed, one of the leading candidates for the NFF presidency, stated this in a radio program monitored by Tribune Sports in Abuja.

He said: “It will interest you to know that before now, Nigeria does not have a football plan or blueprint. The current fighting among stakeholders is a result of a lack of policy direction. The current 10-Year Football Master Plan has the capacity to end the rancour among stakeholders and also transform the country’s football architecture with more focused attention on the players.”

The foremost football administrator said his decision to contest for the NFF number one seat was borne out of his desire to transform the current state of the country’s football.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money Ritual: I Paid N30,000 For Two Human Skulls —Suspect

THE intervention of the Atiba unit of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo Town, Oyo State, saved two men, Ganiyu Maruf and Bashiru Basit, from being lynched on Thursday after they were found in possession of two human skullss….

Kaduna-Based Journalist Offers To Donate A Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Ailing Daughter

A Kaduna-based journalist and farmer, John Femi Adi, has expressed his willingness to donate one of his kidneys to Sonia, the ailing daughter of the former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremaduu…

Did Ibrahim Babangida Truly Plan To Hand Over To Ibrahim Babangida?

(A review by Lasisi Olagunju, Ph.D of the book: Nigeria’s Aborted Third Republic And The June 12 Debacle: Reporters’ Account).This collection is an admirable effort at doing two things: One, proving that twenty children could spectacularly ‹work›…..

2023: Northern PDP Elders Back Ayu

ELDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the northern part of the country rose from a meeting in Kaduna on Friday with a resolution to give its backing to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to continue as the national chairman of the partyy…

Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery





A mother of five, Esther Nwoko, aged 22, who was arrested with two others for dispossessing a rider of his motorcycle at gunpoint, has explained how the gun used in the robbery got into the hands of her husband, Chidinmaa…

10-year football master plan will change our football ― FCT FA Chairman