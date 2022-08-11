10 ways to keep your belongings safe from thieves in the market

How do you keep your belongings safe from thieves in such a busy world like the market? The market is where the business of majorly buying and selling goes on, amidst other things that happen there.

Theft, fights and other shenanigans happen in the market that not everyone has control over. What happens if any of your belongings get stolen?

You could get stranded if your money gets stolen. You will not be able to pay for whatever it is that you want to buy in the market. If your phone gets stolen, you can be stranded and unable to reach out to people coupled with the fact that you have to deal with the loss of important information. If what you went to buy or sell gets stolen, the mission for which you were in the market is already defeated.

These could happen if your belongings ever get stolen.

How then do you keep your belongings safe from thieves in the market?

1. Avoid being distracted

Do you know what pickpockets or thieves look out for? They look for easily distracted people. The marketplace is the worst place to be distracted. There are so many things happening at the same time.

Therefore, it’s important for you to be alert, and not fall prey to thieves.

2. Keep valuable things out of sight

If you are serious about keeping your belongings safe from thieves, you should keep valuable things at home, in your bag, purse or any safe place. Thieves in the market are often on the lookout for things that shine like gold and silver and any other valuable thing next to it.

When they perceive that you have valuable things on you, you become their target.

3. Keep your bag or purse close to you

You could fasten your bag or purse to your body when you are in the market to keep your belongings safe; phone, money, ATM card, and any other things that you’ve kept with you.

Carry something that can accommodate your money and hold on tightly to it. It doesn’t have to be something big that you cannot manage.





Also, you should avoid carrying your purse or bag carelessly by swinging it back and forth.

4. Don’t keep valuables in your pocket

You should never put your phone, ATM card or money in your pocket especially the back pocket if you want to keep your belongings safe from thieves in the market.

5. Avoid unnecessary talks

You should avoid unnecessary talk. Have you seen people keeping a straight face in the market? Do you wonder why almost everyone you bump into looks really serious and appears angry? It is because no one wants to be caught off guard.

You didn’t come to the market to chitchat, right? So be focused and keep conversations short and meaningful.

6. If you smell foul play, find somewhere safe to stay and observe things

If you notice that someone is following you, or looking at you in a creepy manner, then you might want to find somewhere safe to stay and observe things or raise an alarm if you’re sure there’s danger.

7. Don’t leave your belongings lying about

It’s possible to get really comfortable when you go to a shop in the market to buy something. You could drop your bag or purse and other things that are with you carelessly.

If you want to keep your belongings safe from thieves, you shouldn’t be careless with them. Remember, pickpockets only need to spot that you are not guarded and focused.

8. Don’t speak carelessly about money

While receiving calls in the market or while with someone, don’t speak carelessly about money. This could happen unconsciously or deliberately because you feel the need to brag about it. Well, if it’s about the former, then you have to be extra careful in the market, but if it’s the latter, you should do better because you’ll have yourself to blame if you get attacked by a thief.

Keep your belongings safe from thieves by knowing just what needs to be talked about in the market.

9. Avoid flashy wears

Avoid wearing flashy accessories, shiny clothes, and other things that could make you a show stopper in the market. Thieves are definitely on the lookout for people that wear flashy and seemingly expensive things.

10. Don’t leave money lying around

When someone in the market spots lots of money sticking out of your pocket, they might be tempted to steal from you. Do better by using your purse or bag to keep your money instead. And when you do, keep it closed.

