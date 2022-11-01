10 unidentified bodies found in Edo communities, evacuated to morgue

Peasants in the agrarian communities of Lampese and Ibilo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday work up to see 10 unidentified corpses littered the Ibillo– Lampese Road from the Lagos–Abuja Road axis.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that some of the bodies were first discovered by farmers on their way to the farm around 7:30 am and then alerted members of the vigilante group, who were said to have combed the area only to discover more bodies numbering ten.

One of the residents in the area, Comrade Victor Arogunyo, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the police were contacted and with the support from the medical personnel at the General Hospital Ibillo, the bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

“This morning, I got a call that our farmers, who were going to the farm saw some dead bodies littered on the sides of the road around 7:30 in the morning. I rushed there and actually found out that it was true.

“Immediately we got in touch with the police and eventually we found ten dead bodies. The corpses seem to be fresh because blood was coming out of the mouths of about two or three of them but there were no signs of gunshots because the police, who came tried to check signs of gunshots, which they couldn’t find.

“Together with the General Hospital in Ibillo, the police, the civil defence and hunters, we removed the dead bodies from the bushes and they have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ibillo. The incident happened between Lampese and Ibillo on the Lagos – Abuja Expressway,” Arogunyo said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident but said an official statement would be released.

“I just spoke to the DPO, Ibillo Division and he is going to send us detailed information and the police will react officially but he said they were ten male bodies, no female that was found,” Nwabuzor said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE