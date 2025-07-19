10 top-earning dead celebrities of 2025

The top-earning dead celebrities have changed the perception of death. Despite not being alive for years, some for many decades, they are still earning millions of dollars. This shows that a celebrity can continue to earn even while in the grave.

The renowned figures discussed in this article are mainly musicians, cartoonists, authors, and a golfer.

Here are the top-earning dead celebrities of 2025, as listed by sociallykeeda:

1. Michael Jackson ($70m)

Michael Jackson leads among the top-earning dead celebrities. Michael remains one of the biggest stars. During his lifetime and even after, he is widely referred to as “the king of pop.” It is a known fact that he sold millions of albums and also earned and continues to earn from his work.

He died on 25 June 2009 due to a drug overdose. His earnings are estimated to be 70 million dollars.

2. Elvis Presley ($49m)

Elvis Presley is another music icon, known as the king of ‘Rock and Roll’. He was not just an amazing singer, but also a dancer and actor. Elvis is one of the greatest stars of the 20th century.

As such, the deceased musician still earns from his music and other projects. One of such is the Graceland and Elvis Presley Memphis entertainment complex. His earnings are estimated to be 49 million dollars. Elvis Presley died from a heart attack on 16 August 1977.

3. Charles Schulz ($42m)

Charles Schulz is another top-earning dead celebrity. He was a creator who came up with different cartoon characters. One of his famous characters is “Snoopy,” which was used for a peanut franchise that later inspired an animated movie, “Peanuts” in 2015.

Charles Schulz can never be forgotten for his contributions to cartoons. His earnings are calculated to be 42 million dollars. He died of cancer on 12 February 2000.

4. Arnold Palmer ($30)

Arnold was a golf player that died on 25 September 2016 due to heart disease. He still makes money from licensing and from a drink formula he created — a lemonade and iced tea named the Arizona beverage. An alcoholic version was made after Molson Coors partnered with Arnold. His earnings are currently 30 million dollars.

5. Bob Marley ($24m)

Bob Marley was a music icon who pioneered the Jamaican music style, “Reggae.” His uniqueness and style of music made him loved by many and also contributed to his global success.

Till today, Bob is still famous and earns from various licensing deals and companies. He died of cancer on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. His earnings have accumulated to 24 million dollars.

6. Dr. Seuss ($24m)

Dr. Seuss was a cartoonist during his lifetime. He still makes millions despite being dead for over three decades. He was a children’s book writer of which many kids across the world have probably read.

Some of his books include The Grinch Stole Christmas, Red Fish, The Cat in a Hat, and so on. Millions of copies of his books have been sold since his demise on 24 September 1991. He died of cancer, and his earnings are currently 24 million dollars

7. John Lennon ($14m)

John Lennon was a singer, songwriter, and vocalist. He was a co-founder of one of the most respected and greatest music bands in history, “The Beatles.” Lennon earns from brands or by using his pictures on products. He died on 8 December 1980 by homicide. His earnings are estimated to be 14 million dollars.

8. Marilyn Monroe ($13m)

Marilyn Monroe was an actress and a movie star who died over six decades ago. Monroe still earns from her deals with companies such as Chanel, Montblanc, and her estate. Her managers ensure no one uses her pictures without permission. Marilyn was just 36 years old when she died of an overdose on 5 August 1962. Her earnings are about 13 million dollars.

9. Prince ($12m)

Prince was a musician who passed away a few years ago and still earns from his songs. Deals using his name or music are managed by his family. Prince died from an overdose on 21 April 2016. The last earnings from his works are 12 million dollars.

10. Nipsey Hussle ($11m)

After his demise on 31 March 2019, Nipsey became one of the celebrities who earned the most money. The sales of his albums have since been increasing. He died of homicide, and his last earnings were 11 million dollars.