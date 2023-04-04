Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has confirmed the kidnapped of ten students of the Government Secondary School, Awon in the Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

This was even as he said the state government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of the students.

According to him, from the preliminary reports, “the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The Government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,” he said.

