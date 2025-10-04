10 simple habits that make the workplace less stressful

Stress at work is almost inevitable. Deadlines, meetings, digital overload, and interpersonal friction all contribute. But you don’t have to wait for big reforms. Small, consistent habits can ease pressure, improve mood, and make your work environment healthier for everyone.

In this article, Tribune Online examines ten simple habits that workers and leaders can adopt now.

1. Deep Breathing/Micro-Breaks

Taking short pauses just to breathe deeply, stretch, or look away from the screen helps reset tension and improve focus. Studies show that micro-breaks reduce fatigue and mental strain.

2. Set Clear Boundaries

Define what “work time” means vs. “personal time.” Turn off notifications after hours, and avoid answering emails late at night. Clear boundaries protect mental energy and help avoid burnout. OSHA guidance and other sources emphasise that organizations that foster respect for personal time see less work-related stress.

3. Prioritise Meaningful Tasks

Tackle tasks that give you a sense of progress or purpose first. Knowing that your work matters improves well-being. Research on meaningful work in SMEs shows that when employees believe their work is meaningful, their mental health improves.

4. Improve Social Connections

Friendly, respectful relationships with colleagues matter more than many think. When interactions are trusting, positive, and collaborative, they enhance well-being; when not, they can harm health and reduce motivation.

5. Practice Mindfulness or Meditation

Even a few minutes a day of mindfulness, paying attention to breathing, being present, helps reduce anxiety and overthinking. Harvard Health recommends both formal and informal mindfulness practices.

6. Stay Organised: Plan & Prioritise

Use to-do lists, set realistic daily goals, and break large projects into smaller steps. Rushing or trying to do everything at once is a major stress trigger. The American Heart Association and others advise planning so you don’t constantly have to rush.

7. Maintain Healthy Sleep & Self-Care

Work stress often worsens when rest is neglected. Good sleep, proper nutrition, exercise, and avoiding excessive caffeine late in the day all help. Self-care is not a luxury; it’s foundational.

8. Express Gratitude

Taking moments to acknowledge what went well, thanking colleagues, and celebrating wins (even small ones) builds a positive atmosphere. Gratitude also improves resilience and mood.

9. Learn to Say “No”/Delegate

Not every request needs to be accepted. Overcommitment is a frequent cause of stress. Delegating tasks when possible, or pushing back (politely and with reason), helps prevent being overwhelmed.

10. Encourage Feedback & Open Communication

A culture where people can raise concerns, ask for help, or suggest improvements without fear of judgment helps reduce tension and uncertainty. Leaders who practise this see higher engagement.