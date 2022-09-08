10 quick facts to know about Queen Elizabeth’s successor, King Charles lll

Following the death of her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the eldest child of the Queen and heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles has become the new King of the United Kingdom, succeeding the late 96 years old monarch.

Confirming the death of the queen, the Royal family announced her demise via the family Twitter account, @Royal family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Palace posted.

The 73-year-old Prince Charles who is the Queen’s oldest son was immediately proclaimed as the new king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Here are some quick facts to know about the new United Kingdom monarch.