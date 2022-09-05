10 quick facts about new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

A Conservative Party member, Liz Truss, has emerged as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after winning the Conservative Party Leadership contest on Monday.

Liz Truss polled a total vote of 81,326 to defeat her opponent, Rishi Sunak, who polled 60,399 votes in the Conservative Party’s election.

Truss’s victory in the Conservative Party election means she will be officially taking over as the country’s leader on Tuesday, succeeding the immediate former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who resigned from office in July after months of scandals.

In a brief victory speech at the announcement in a Central London convention hall, Truss said it was an honour to be elected the new party leader after undergoing what she described as “one of the longest job interviews in history.”

Here are some quick facts to know about the new United Kingdom Prime Minister.