10 quick facts about new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

A Conservative Party member, Liz Truss, has emerged as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after winning the Conservative Party Leadership contest on Monday.
Liz Truss polled a total vote of 81,326 to defeat her opponent, Rishi Sunak, who polled 60,399 votes in the Conservative Party’s election.
Truss’s victory in the Conservative Party election means she will be officially taking over as the country’s leader on Tuesday, succeeding the immediate former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who resigned from office in July after months of scandals.
In a brief victory speech at the announcement in a Central London convention hall, Truss said it was an honour to be elected the new party leader after undergoing what she described as “one of the longest job interviews in history.”
Here are some quick facts to know about the new United Kingdom Prime Minister.
- Her full name is Mary Elizabeth Truss.
- She was born on July 26, 1975 in Oxford, England, to John Kenneth and Priscilla Mary Truss (née Grasby).
- She studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Merton College, Oxford and graduated in 1996
- She married Hugh O’Leary, an accountant, in 2000, and the couple have two daughters together. (Frances, 16) and (Liberty, 13).
- She has been a member of the Conservative Party in 1996, when she started her political career.
- She was the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs until she emerged as the new prime minister.
- She assumed office as a Member of Parliament (MP) for South West Norfolk on the 6th of May, 2010.
- She unsuccessfully contested and lost her first two elections. Firstly, for the Greenwich London Borough Council elections in 1998 (for Vanbrugh ward) and in 2002 for Blackheath Westcombe.
- She has served in different capacities, such as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Childcare and Education, Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, Secretary of State for Justice, Lord Chancellor, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Minister for Women and Equalities.
- She is the 56th United Kingdom prime minister and only the third woman to serve at the top position after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.