10 Nigerian Universities That Accept Low JAMB Score in 2025 

Every year, thousands of Nigerian students sit for the JAMB examination with the hope of gaining admission into their dream university. But not everyone scores high. If you scored below 180 or even 160, don’t panic. You still have a chance.

There are several universities that accept low JAMB scores, including both federal, state, and private institutions that have cut-off marks of 150 and even 140. In this article are a list of 10 universities you can apply to even if your JAMB result isn’t as high as you’d hoped.

1. Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG)

BASUG is one of the most welcoming universities for students with lower scores. In many departments like Education, Sociology, and Agricultural Science, the school accepts JAMB scores from 140 and above. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a calm environment to study in the North.

2. Sokoto State University (SSU)

SSU offers admission to students who score 140 and above in JAMB, especially in courses like Political Science, History, and Education. It is a government-owned university that supports students from various backgrounds and is known for its simplicity in the admission process.

3. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA)

This university is science-focused, but it also offers social science and management courses. KSUSTA accepts JAMB scores starting from 140, depending on the course. It’s ideal for students who want to study courses in agriculture, technology, or science-related fields.

4. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK)

FUBK is one of the newer federal universities in Nigeria and offers great chances to students with scores starting from 140. Courses like Sociology, Languages, and History are easier to access with lower scores.

5. Taraba State University (TASU), Jalingo

TASU is popularly known for accepting students with JAMB scores as low as 140. Courses in Education, Public Administration, and Library Science are especially open to candidates with low scores. It’s a top choice for students in the North-East.

6. Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos

PLASU is located in the peaceful highlands of Plateau State. While some competitive courses require 170, several departments accept 150 to 160. Students interested in the arts, education, or social sciences will find good opportunities here.

7. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa

Formerly known as OSUSTECH, this university focuses on science and technology courses. Some courses like Fisheries, Industrial Chemistry, and Biological Science accept JAMB scores starting from 160, depending on competition.

8. Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi

ADSU is widely known for accepting low JAMB scores. Students who score 140 or more have a strong chance of gaining admission, especially in departments like Education, Sociology, and Business.

9. Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State

FUD is another federal university that admits candidates with 150 and above. It offers courses in Arts, Agriculture, and Management Sciences. For students seeking a federal institution with lenient score requirements, FUD is a good pick.

10. Federal University, Gusau (FUGUS), Zamfara State

FUGUS is another university that accepts low JAMB scores. In the 2024/2025 academic year, some departments admitted students with JAMB scores as low as 150. Courses in the Arts, Social Sciences, and Education are especially open to this range.

Always remember to check the latest updates from the university you’re applying to, as cut-off marks may change yearly based on admission policies.