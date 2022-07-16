10 myths you believed as a child

There are some beautiful memories of childhood that will forever linger in our hearts. Reminiscing on the simplicity, open mindedness, and the ease with which we believed all that we were told during our childhood makes some of us want to escape the complexity associated with adulthood and return to our childhood.



There were some myths that we were told during our childhood that we believed hook, line and sinker without trying to find out if these things were indeed true. Most of us discovered the truth when we became adults and we can’t stop laughing at ourselves when we think about these myths.

Here are 10 myths we believed while we were children.

1. Throwing your tooth with stones on the roof will make it grow faster



During our childhood days, we believed that throwing our tooth with stones corresponding to our present age without allowing a lizard see it will hasten the process of our tooth growing back. If it doesn’t grow back then it is believed that a lizard has eaten the tooth.

This of course is not true as the growth of your broken tooth has nothing to do with it being thrown on the roof with stones which correspond with your present age or a lizard not seeing it.

2. Drinking coconut water will make you dull academically



We were also made to believe that when you take coconut water you will become dull academically. Surprisingly, coconut water has a lot of health benefits and according to healthline.com, below are health benefits of coconut water:

Good source of several nutrients It may have antioxidant properties Help lower blood sugar for people living with diabetes Help prevent kidney stones It may help reduce the risk of heart diseases It is beneficial after prolonged exercise It is a delicious source of hydration

3. Eating with a knife will make you have extra teeth



It was often said that when you eat with a knife, you will develop extra teeth in your mouth. So, any individual that has extra teeth, we believed it was because they ate with a knife.