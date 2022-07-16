10 myths you believed as a child

Here are 10 myths we believed while we were children.
1. Throwing your tooth with stones on the roof will make it grow faster
2. Drinking coconut water will make you dull academically
- Good source of several nutrients
- It may have antioxidant properties
- Help lower blood sugar for people living with diabetes
- Help prevent kidney stones
- It may help reduce the risk of heart diseases
- It is beneficial after prolonged exercise
- It is a delicious source of hydration
3. Eating with a knife will make you have extra teeth
4. Whistling at night attracts snakes
5. Moving close to a boy will get a girl pregnant
6. Waving at cattle egrets leaves a white mark on your fingernails
7. Eating of head of fish will make your head bigger
8. Not eating food items that drops on the floor
Growing up, we all know that this is not true but it was done just to encourage good hygiene practices in children.
9. All video game players are gamblers
-
Healthy brain stimulation
-
Development of problem-solving skills
-
Stress relief
10. Playing a lot during the day will make you bed wet