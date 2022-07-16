10 myths you believed as a child

By Joanna Oyeleke
There are some beautiful memories of childhood that will forever linger in our hearts. Reminiscing on the simplicity, open mindedness, and the ease with which we believed all that we were told during our childhood makes some of us want to escape the complexity associated with adulthood and return to our childhood.
There were some myths that we were told during our childhood that we believed hook, line and sinker without trying to find out if these things were indeed true. Most of us discovered the truth when we became adults and we can’t stop laughing at ourselves when we  think about these myths.

Here are 10 myths we believed while we were children.

1. Throwing your tooth with stones on the roof will make it grow faster

During our childhood days, we believed that throwing our tooth with stones corresponding to our present age without allowing a lizard see it will hasten the process of our tooth growing back. If it doesn’t grow back then it is believed that a lizard has eaten the tooth.
This of course is not true as the growth of your broken tooth has nothing to do with it being thrown on the roof with stones which correspond with your present age or a lizard not seeing it.

2. Drinking coconut water will make you dull academically

We were also made to believe that when you take coconut water you will become dull academically. Surprisingly, coconut water has a lot of health benefits and according to healthline.com, below are health benefits of coconut water:
  1. Good source of several nutrients
  2. It may have antioxidant properties
  3. Help lower blood sugar for people living with diabetes
  4. Help prevent kidney stones
  5. It may help reduce the risk of heart diseases
  6. It is beneficial after prolonged exercise
  7. It is a delicious source of hydration

3. Eating with a knife will make you have extra teeth

 

It was often said that when you eat with a knife, you will develop extra teeth in your mouth. So, any individual that has extra teeth, we believed it was because they ate with a knife.
The condition of having extra teeth in your mouth is scientifically known as hyperdontia and it cause is unknown but might be as a result of  several hereditary conditions.

4. Whistling at night attracts snakes

As children we were made to believe that whistling at night attracts snakes into the home and whistling in the afternoon attracts a spirit that brings measles.
Neither of these two have been proven to be true.

5. Moving close to a boy will get a girl pregnant

For young girls especially when we were at our puberty stage, we were told by our mothers that if we move close to boys we will get pregnant.
Funnily, this made some of us stay away from our male classmates or friends.  Although, this is not true but because it was done out of a pure heart and a desire to protect us, young girls, we can justify this.

6. Waving at cattle egrets leaves a white mark on your fingernails

 

Oftentimes, groups of children are seen waving their fingers in the air whenever a group of birds called cattle egrets are flying in the sky. This is as a result of the belief that the birds will drop a white mark on your fingernails when you sing as they fly.

7. Eating of head of fish will make your head bigger

 

Eating of the head of a fish was said to make a child’s head big.  It was from this belief that children with big heads were funnily referred to as “head of state.”
Of course, we all know this is not true as the size of a child’s head is dependent on genetics and not the consumption of the heads of fishes.

8. Not eating food items that drops on the floor

 

As a child, it was believed that whenever your food or snacks falls to the ground, you shouldn’t pick it up again because the devil has eaten it.

Growing up, we all know that this is not true but it was done just to encourage good hygiene practices in children.

9. All video game players are gamblers

 

Young boys were often discouraged from playing video games because they were told that anyone who plays video games will eventually go into gambling.
Contrary to this belief, below are some of the benefits of video games for kids and adults:
  1. Healthy brain stimulation
  2. Development of problem-solving skills
  3. Stress relief

10. Playing a lot during the day will make you bed wet

 

For children who bed wet during  the night, it  was believed that this was as a result of their activeness and playfulness during the day.
This as well is not true as according to cleveland.org bed wetting  is caused by various factors with the exception of a child’s playfulness as a factor.
With regards to these myths we believed as children, we can say the end justifies the means. We agree that these myths are untrue. But they were were used was to instill certain qualities in us which made us responsible adults in the future and for our own security. At the end, it made our childhood memorable.

