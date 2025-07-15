10 most populated cities in Europe

The most populated cities in Europe are primarily the capitals of their countries. They are the centres for business, tourism, economic development, culture, and so on. None of these cities has a population of less than 3 million. Also, they are widely regarded as global cities because of their attributes.

Below are the most populated cities in Europe as listed by World of Statistics:

1. Moscow (12.7m)

Moscow is one of the most populated cities in Europe, with 12.7 million residents. It is the capital and largest city of Russia. It is also the largest city by land area in Europe. Moscow is the economic, political, scientific, and cultural centre of the country. It is governed as a federal city.

2. Paris (11.2m)

Paris is the capital and largest city of France. Since the 17th century, Paris has been one of the world’s centres for diplomacy, commerce, finance, fashion, culture, and gastronomy. The city has one of the most sustainable transport systems in Europe.

The population in Paris has been growing significantly over the years. The city now has 11.2 million citizens.

3. London (9.6m)

London remains the largest city of both England and the United Kingdom. As the capital, its population grew rapidly in the 19th century, becoming the largest city at the time. Today, London’s population stands at 9.6 million. The city is governed by 33 local authorities and the Greater London Authority.

4. Madrid (6.8m)

Madrid is the capital of Spain. It is the economic, cultural, and political hub of the country. Madrid’s economic activity is mainly concerned with the growing population, the government, and the royal household. The city’s population is now 6.8 million.

5. Barcelona (5.6m)

The fifth most populous city in Europe is Barcelona, a city on the northeastern coast of Spain. It serves as a hub for the economic, cultural, and financial development of southwestern Europe.

Barcelona’s influence and attributes make it one of the global cities. As a city with a rich cultural heritage and a major tourist destination, its current population is estimated to be 5.6 million.

6. Saint Petersburg (5.5m)

Saint Petersburg is the second largest city in Russia. Historically and culturally, it was a great European power associated with the emergence of the Russian Empire. Petersburg was the capital of that empire from 1712 to 1918. The city is regarded as the centre for tourism, science in Russia and Europe. Its current population is 5.5 million.

7. Milan (5.5m)

Milan is the largest city in Italy by urban area. As the economic capital of Italy, it is a global centre for business, finance, and fashion. It is a city where you would find museums, art collections, including important pieces in the world, such as works by Leonardo da Vinci.

The number of residents in Milan is 5.5 million.

8. Berlin (4.3m)

By both area and population, Berlin is the capital and Largest city of Germany. It was built along the banks of the Spree River, which flows into the western borough of Spandau. It is known as a global city of media, science, politics, and culture. Technology, the creative industry, and the service sector, among others, contribute to its economy. The city has about 4.3 million residents.

9. Athens (3.3m)

Athens is the capital of Greece. It is one of the oldest cities in the world. Its recording dates back over 3,400 years. Presently, it is the hub for commerce, maritime, politics, and the cultural life of the country. Athens has grown to be one of the most populous cities in Europe, with 3.3 million people

10. Rome (3.2m)

Rome became the capital of Italy in 1871, and it is the most populated city in the country. In 2019, it was the 14th most visited city in the world and popular for being a tourist destination. Rome keeps expanding year by year; the current number of citizens is 3.2 million.